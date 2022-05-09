How Kim Goldman is helping victims 28 years after her brother Ron was murdered

LAS VEGAS — Kim Goldman has lived through one of the most high-profile murder cases in American history.

Her brother Ron Goldman and his friend Nicole Brown Simpson were murdered at her home in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994. Simpson’s ex-husband, OJ Simpson, was acquitted of their killings but found liable for both deaths in a civil lawsuit.

Kim Goldman was 22 when her brother was killed. She has spent nearly three decades coping with his death in the public eye and is now the co-chair of the National Center for Victims of Crime, a non-profit organization that advocates for victims’ rights and trains professionals who work with victims.

“My brother was killed almost 28 years ago. In some ways it feels like just yesterday and other times it feels like it’s been my entire life,” Goldman tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The hardest part is having a life unfulfilled in regards to sharing it with my brother. We were best friends and (had) plans to raise kids together and live next door to each other. Never being able to realize our dreams together has been probably the hardest part.”

Goldman presented at CrimeCon in Las Vegas this month about private trauma in the public eye and to advocate for victims and survivors. While some of the public still remains fascinated with the OJ Simpson case, Goldman wants nothing to do with him and calls him a “nuisance” who creates attention.

“I don’t follow him. I do see a lot of it because people tag me, which I’m not totally sure why (but) it’s disgusting because he’s a double murderer and he’s able to walk the world freely,” Goldman explains.

Goldman says her message to other victims is to “keep fighting, keep talking, keep sharing and keep advocating.”

Watch our entire interview with Goldman in the video player above.

