Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton.

Pelton’s body was found on May 13 at the Lane Clark Rest Area along U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley.

“Morey was innocent, he didn’t know anything was going on,” says the victim’s father, Martin Pelton. “They basically just murdered him when he was smiling and laughing, he didn’t know anything was happening.”

Morey Pelton, 36, was found dead on May 13. | Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Spaulding and Martin Pelton.

The victim’s family was in court Tuesday when Larkin pleaded not guilty.

“How the hell did he plead not guilty? There were people that saw him do it. He needs the death penalty is what he needs,” says Martin Pelton. “He’s putting me and (Morey’s) two kids through this. He doesn’t deserve to breathe another ounce. He’s a cold-blooded killer.”

A jury trial is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Though Larkin has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Larkin could spend life in prison or face the death penalty.