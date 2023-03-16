Massage clinic and medical spa opens in Rigby - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

RIGBY

New health and medical spa opens in Rigby

Tiffany Spaulding, left, and Amber Hall inside the clinic. The photo on the right is the lobby as you enter the building. | Courtesy Amber Hall

RIGBY – Making people feel better is what Amber Hall loves most.

The 42-year-old Rigby woman opened a massage clinic called Hygge Day Spa in 2017. Earlier this month, she partnered with Tiffany Spaulding at Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa to open in a brand-new building at 185 West 1st North.

Hall tells EastIdahoNews.com clients are excited to have relaxation and medical services in one location.

“People are amazed at how quaint and peaceful it is here. They’re excited about the sauna … and that they can come spend the whole day,” Hall says.

Hygge’s services include an infrared sauna, body wraps, light therapy, facials, permanent makeup, waxing, and sugaring. The medical spa offers a variety of treatments for men and women, including botox, hormone therapy, facial fillers, laser hair removal, erectile dysfunction, body contouring, microdermabrasion and more.

Hall got her start as a massage therapist 23 years ago in Park City, Utah. Her first business was inside a gym, and many of her clients were bodybuilders, cyclists, athletes and Olympians training for the winter olympics in Salt Lake City.

Though she was always interested in pursuing a career in the health field, it was her college roommate who helped her decide to go into massage therapy.

“She was going to massage school and she would practice on me. I really got intrigued about how the body works, and how you can manipulate muscle to take away pain, get range of motion and endurance,” says Hall.

She and her husband, Adam, moved back to Rigby after adopting their two kids. She became a full-time mother until her kids were old enough to be on their own. Six years ago, Hall opened Hygge Day Spa on the corner of West 1st North and North 1st West.

The spa quickly grew from one massage therapist and one esthetician to a staff of 10 people.

Two estheticians at work on clients inside Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Spaulding opened her own clinic on Rigby Lake Drive around the same time.

The medical spa quickly outgrew its space as well and the duo decided to share a building formerly occupied by a quilting store and a pre-school.

The two clinics officially opened on March 1 after an extensive remodel.

“We’re still trying to iron out all the little details of two businesses in one location, but so far so good,” Spaulding says. “We hope that people will come in and realize they can get some self-care and downtime, which is really important for people’s emotional and mental health.”

A grand opening and open house is planned for April 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tours will be available and there will be discounts and free samples.

“We’ll be offering a free True Sculpt, which is our machine that melts fat,” says Spaulding. “We’ll also have some free botox and Hydrofacials.”

The need for this clinic in Rigby is huge, Hall says, and she’s grateful to provide it for clients. The pair is planning to offer additional services in the future.

Business hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 3 p.m. closing time on Saturday.

A room where couples massages are offered at Hygge Day Spa. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

BIZ BITS

Snake River Landing welcomes new physical therapy clinic

IDAHO FALLS – Snake River Landing is pleased to announce the addition of a third medical office facility.

Wright Physical Therapy is opening in mid-April on the first floor of the Knolls building at 2194 Snake River Parkway.

The company has been helping patients live pain-free for over 15 years. It specializes in non-surgical and surgical treatment for joint, spine, and sport conditions.

There are 16 clinics throughout Idaho, four of which are in eastern Idaho. This new location will be the fifth one in the area.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: 38-year-old eye clinic in Idaho Falls moving to new location

Two other medical offices — Idaho Eye & Laser Center and QC Kinetix — have opened in Snake River Landing in the last six months.

RELATED | Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls

Visit Wright Physical Therapy’s website for more information.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Amazon delivery station opening in eastern Idaho

Yellowstone Bear World, fined by OSHA, lobbies for bill to nix oversight of wildlife parks

Idaho gas prices inch higher. Is drivers’ luck about to run out?

We bought 40 items from Temu, the new online superstore with the #1 app. Here’s what the products were like.