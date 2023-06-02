A trial date has been set for Chad Daybell - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A date has been set for the murder trial of Chad Daybell.

It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on April 1, 2024, and will run through May 31, according to a notice filed by District Judge Steven Boyce on Friday. The trial will take place in Ada County as Boyce granted a change of venue motion filed by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, last year.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors must turn over all discovery by Feb. 1. A pre-trial conference will be held Feb. 22 in the Fremont County Courthouse, and witness and exhibit lists, along with proposed jury instructions, are due March 11.

Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow Daybell were indicted by a grand jury in May 2021 on multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ and Tylee — two of Lori’s kids — and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Daybell is also charged with two counts of insurance fraud in relation to Tammy Daybell’s life insurance policies.

A jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all charges last month following a six-week trial. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 31 in Fremont County. She also faces conspiracy to commit murder charges in Arizona for the deaths of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and her former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

RELATED | WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty on all counts

Chad Daybell remains in the Fremont County Jail. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty in his case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.