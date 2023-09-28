Buy a pumpkin and play in a straw maze at Red Barnes Pumpkin Patch - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

RIGBY

New venue gives locals a festive fall experience

Derek Barnes, left, and Derek Ricks are the co-owners of Red Barnes Pumpkin Patch. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY — With fall here and Halloween around the corner, a seasonal venue opening this week wants you to have fun celebrating both occasions.

Red Barnes Pumpkin Patch opens Friday at 295 North 4300 East in the Clark area east of Rigby. It includes hundreds of pumpkins available for sale, along with food vendors, bounce houses and a jumping pad, a straw maze, a track where kids can race small cars, a pea pit (a sandbox filled with peas instead of sand), and a farm animal petting zoo with donkeys, goats, pigs and chickens. Get a look inside in the video above.

Derek Barnes and Derek Ricks co-own the venture. The duo have been friends for many years, and Barnes’ parents own the property for the pumpkin patch.

“I grew up in this area, and so did a lot of the Barnes family,” Barnes says.

The property has been in the family for generations, and Barnes’ grandfather once operated a dairy there.

Barnes felt turning it into a seasonal attraction was a unique way to honor his heritage. A wall inside the barn has photos and slides that highlight the history of the property and the Clark area.

Wall showcasing Barnes family history at Red Barnes Pumpkin Patch | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We wanted to bring Rigby and surrounding communities together. There are quite a few pumpkin patches and similar businesses in Idaho Falls, and we wanted to bring something here so people didn’t have to travel as far to enjoy those amenities and those activities,” says Barnes.

He and Ricks are excited to unveil it to the community, and they’re hoping people enjoy spending their time there as much as they enjoyed putting it together.

“We’re excited to host all of you and be able to provide this area for you (to have fun),” Barnes says.

Red Barnes Pumpkin Patch will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 to about 8 p.m. It will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will close early on Halloween.

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

MadisonHealth opens new medical clinic in Rigby

RIGBY – Madisonhealth is celebrating the grand opening of the Rigby Medical Center at 477 Pleasant County Lane.

Employees and members of the community held a ribbon-cutting and open house at the new health clinic Tuesday afternoon. The clinic offers a wide variety of services, including primary care, podiatry, OB/GYN care for women and orthopedics.

Madisonhealth plans to add additional specialty services as needed.

EastIdahoNews.com attended the ribbon-cutting and will have a more in-depth story soon.

Local donut shop offering free coffee or cold brew this Friday

Courtesy Duck Donuts

AMMON – Duck Donuts, known for serving warm, made-to-order doughnuts, is brewing up something special for National Coffee Day.

To honor the caffeinated celebration, guests can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store or online Friday, Sept. 29. Guests ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout to receive the offer.

National Coffee Day is the perfect occasion to savor the rich flavors of Duck Donuts’ recently launched signature blend. The newest coffee blend consists of rare beans primarily sourced from the mountainous Boquet region of Panama. The unique characteristics of this bean are brought out in a medium to dark roast that results in an aromatic coffee with ambrosial fruit notes.

The family-friendly store has a viewing area where children and adults can watch their doughnuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes and milkshakes.

