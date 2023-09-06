Man allegedly could not remember anything about fatal crash, court documents say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 19-year-old Idaho Falls man allegedly told investigators he does not remember anything about a crash that killed a Shelley man earlier this year.

Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter for an incident that happened on May 28 just before 11 p.m. The crash happened on South Yellowstone Highway just south of West 65th South in Bonneville County.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho State Police, through roadway evidence like gouges, scuff marks, and vehicle damage, it was determined a red 2004 Ford Explorer — driven by Garcia Calderon — was traveling northbound on the highway and a silver 2010 Nissan Murano driven by Jared Eborn, 37, of Shelley, was traveling southbound.

Garcia Calderon drove his vehicle into the opposing lane and hit Eborn’s vehicle head-on. Eborn died on the scene.

Garcia Calderon was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

While at the hospital, a blood draw was taken. Garcia Calderon “could not recall anything from the crash but did admit to having three beers prior to the crash,” court documents said.

On June 14, a trooper investigating the crash was notified by ISP’s crash reconstruction specialist that he was not able to gather any information from the Ford’s electronic data recorder due to the “significant amount of damage,” documents said.

However, the specialist was able to identify that Garcia Calderon was traveling just over 80 mph. The posted speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.

On June 20, blood alcohol results returned from the Idaho State Police Forensics Laboratory. At the time of the crash, Garcia Calderon’s blood alcohol content was 0.21. The legal limit for a driver under the age of 21 is 0.02, according to a news release from ISP.

“Due to the evidence on the scene showing Garcia Calderon traveling well above the posted speed limit, traveling in the opposing lane of travel, driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of another person,” the trooper requested a warrant for his arrest, court documents said.

With the help of the Idaho State Police Investigations Division and local law enforcement, attempts were made to locate Garcia Calderon, a news release from ISP said.

Garcia Calderon was located and arrested without incident by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 2.

Garcia Calderon was given a $150,000 bond. If he posts bond, he will be sent to pretrial supervision.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.

Although Garcia Calderon has been has been accused of this crime, it doesn’t necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.