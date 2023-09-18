Trial for Madison County murder case going forward - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A man charged with murder is set to go to trial in October.

The trial for Pierre Lake, 19, is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 23.

During a pre-trial conference on Monday, both the defense and prosecution agreed that they would be ready for trial by that date.

Court documents show Lake allegedly shot 65-year-old Ralph Brian in the head and stabbed Karen Brian, his wife, multiple times during a September 2021 home invasion at a mobile home in Madison County.

A first-degree murder charge was filed in November against Lake after Ralph died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lake also faces charges of felony attempted first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Karen survived her injuries.

Ralph and Karen Brian

Lake told his brother before the attack that he was going “to go ‘cap’ somebody,” according to court documents.

The day after the incident, investigators found Lake at his Jefferson County home and took him into custody.

He told investigators he went into the Brians’ home and attacked Karen with a knife, stabbing her multiple times and shooting Ralph “point-blank” with the Brian’s own revolver, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lake is being held in the Madison County Jail without bail, and court documents do not indicate a motive for the crime or whether Lake knew the Brians.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Although Lake has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.