Teen charged with murder after Compass Academy parking lot shooting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly caused the death of a 25-year-old Idaho Falls man during a fight.

Gabriel Perkins is charged with felony second-degree murder, felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon or instrument, felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death, and two felony enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Perkins is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Alexander Barber.

The other man arrested in the case, Taylor Aughenbaugh, 18, is still facing his initial charges of two counts of felony aggravated battery.

Perkins is currently being held on a $300,000 bail, and Aughenbaugh is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Both Perkins and Aughenbaugh are expected to appear for their preliminary hearings on Feb. 23. If convicted, Perkins could face up to life in prison, and Aughenbaugh could face up to 45 years in prison.

Background of the case

According to police, a fight between two large groups occurred around 1 a.m. on Feb. 12 in the Compass Academy parking lot in Idaho Falls.

Police reports state there had been an “ongoing argument” between Perkins and Aughenbaugh, leading to the group meeting in the parking lot “to settle it.” The nature of the argument is currently unknown.

A fight broke out among the group, causing a victim named Colton Clark to lose consciousness and fall to the ground near Perkins’ truck.

A video obtained by police reportedly shows Aughenbaugh pulling out a handgun and shooting “at least two times” hitting another victim, Aaron Murdoch in the leg and a third victim, Devan Johnson, in the upper back.

Court documents say Johnson appeared to be trying to step in front of Aughenbaugh as he was shooting.

The video reportedly shows Perkins hiding behind the tailgate of his truck and Barber hiding at the front of the same truck on the driver’s side.

Police say the video then shows Perkins stand up from behind the tailgate and shoot Barber in the head with a handgun. It is not clear where Perkins obtained the handgun.

Perkins then moves around to the driver’s side, where he points the handgun at Johnson, who was laying by the rear wheel of the truck. He then gets back in the truck, but turns around and shoots Johnson in the leg before driving away.

As he was driving away, police say Perkins ran over the upper half of Clark’s body, who was on the ground. Perkins reportedly did not call 911 “or make an effort to report this event.”

Clark was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance and admitted to the ICU with severe injuries. Barber was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two victims — Johnson and Murdoch — were also hospitalized at EIRMC for injuries.

Perkins reportedly told police in an interview that he “reached over the tailgate and shot the gun” but never mentioned that he thought Barber was armed or a threat.

Though Aughenbaugh and Perkins have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.