Local bagel shop giving away a Cancun vacation. Here's how you could win. - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

REXBURG

Buy a menu item at Teton Bagel and you could win a trip to Cancun

Teton Bagel storefront in Rexburg. | Courtesy Ryan Bestor

REXBURG – More than 160,000 bagels have been served at Teton Bagel since its launch in 2020. With a storefront now open at 175 West 2nd South, Ste. 103, inside Rexburg’s Hemming Village, it continues to serve hundreds daily. The owner, Ryan Bestor, wants to say thank you by giving back.

From May 6 to June 3, every customer who makes a purchase will be entered into a drawing for a seven-day trip to a beachfront resort in Cancun.

“Every time you buy something, you get a reward point. At the end of the four weeks, we’ll tally up the reward points, and each one of those will count as an entry into the Cancun trip,” Bestor tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The drawing will happen on June 4. The winners will be announced on Facebook.

RELATED | Popular bagel shop opening permanent storefront in Rexburg. Here’s where it will be.

Bestor hosted a similar drawing in December before the restaurant opened. Benjamin Pacini won the Cancun vacation, along with $1,000 and other prizes. Bestor is planning to do this giveaway twice a year. The next one will happen around Christmastime.

“It’s worth about $3,000. It’s not an all-inclusive trip,” Bestor says. “You have to find a way to get there, but as soon as you get to Mexico, we’ll pay for your lodging, and then you’re free to do what you’d like.”

Bestor continues to add new items to the menu. One of the newest items is The JimBob breakfast sandwich (pictured above) with bacon, egg, cheese, hash browns and sausage. There’s also Ryan’s Favorite with bacon, sausage, egg, cheese and hot sauce. The menu includes a variety of lunch sandwiches, spreads and sauces as well.

Earlier this year, Bestor launched a product called Overnight Bagels. It’s a premade mix customers can use to make bagels at home. It’s available on the website.

The food truck in Rigby will remain a seasonal operation. With summer approaching, it’s slated to open soon.

Bestor and his wife, Dalton, moved to Rigby in 2019 from Phoenix. His brother, Braden, works for the Idaho Falls Police Department and one reason they moved is to be closer to him.

Photo of Ryan Bestor and his wife, Dalton, in 2023. | Courtesy photo

The idea for Teton Bagel was inspired by Bestor’s mom, who grew up baking and cooking.

“My mom was a culinary arts teacher and had made a cookbook,” Bestor told us in 2022. “I took her bread recipe and some bagel recipes I found and put them together. I ended up making some really good bagels.”

Bestor has spent a lot of time perfecting his bagel recipe, and he’s grateful to have a product that customers enjoy. He’s looking forward to seeing how the business will continue to grow and evolve.

He currently shares a space with the BarberPop Shop and would eventually like to move into his own building.

But for now, he’s glad to be up and running and he’s excited to see who ends up winning the Cancun vacation. Details about the drawing will be posted on his website soon.

Teton Bagel is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A limited menu is available those same days from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

BIZ BITS

Discount grocery store under new ownership

Grocery Outlet at 2455 East 25th Street in Idaho Falls during the grand opening in 2022. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Dave and Chrystal Talley are the new owners of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Idaho Falls, and they want to meet you.

The couple is partnering with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting and celebration on Saturday, May 11, at noon. It’s happening in front of the store at 2455 East 25th Street.

RELATED | Grocery store offering bargain prices opens in Idaho Falls

For $2, customers can buy hot dogs and chips for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Face painting and balloons will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.

Customers have a chance to win up to $500 in groceries. For more information, see the QR code in the flyer below or go to this link.

The store is also hosting a fundraiser for “Pinc” (People In Need Coalition).

Special in-store deals will be available May 10 to 12.

Local power company earns regional safety award

ASHTON – Northwest Public Power Association recently celebrated the winners of their 2024 Safety Contest awards at its Engineering and Operations Conference in Tacoma, Washington.

Fall River Electric Cooperative received a second-place safety award for electric utilities with 50,000 to 80,000 hours of exposure. The safety awards are based upon a review of each utility’s safety form, the number of recordable injury/illness cases in 2023 and their lost workdays in 2023.

Fall River Electric Cooperative was the only Idaho-based electric cooperative to receive an award.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Jersey Mike’s is now open in Pocatello

Here’s where Idaho home prices will rise the most by 2025 and by how much, Zillow predicts

Moving company opens first eastern Idaho location

Farmers markets are gearing up for the season, and some open Saturday

Soaring gas prices take a breather

Local high school student hosting benefit truck meet and he’s asking for your support