Former prosecutor Robin Dunn sentenced to prison for drug trafficking - East Idaho News

BOISE — Robin Dunn, a former county prosecutor and city attorney in eastern Idaho, was ordered to serve time in prison Wednesday.

Dunn was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill to 42 months, or 3 and a half years, in federal prison.

RELATED | Former prosecutor Robin Dunn admits to trafficking drugs and giving them to inmates in jail

Winmill also ordered Dunn to pay a $50,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Dunn was indicted in September 2023 on one federal count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Robin Dunn | Bonneville County Jail

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, but signed a plea agreement in June. He agreed to plead guilty to count one in exchange for the prosecution dropping the remaining counts and recommending a sentence of 42 months in prison.

RELATED | Former prosecutor federally indicted on hard drugs charges

“The Drug Enforcement Administration and our partners work hard to hold people accountable for drug trafficking offenses, regardless of their jobs or backgrounds,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division in the release. “I am proud of the work our team has done in this case and grateful for the strong message this sentence sends to others who would violate the ethical standards of our society.”

Dunn worked as the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney for 34 years before retiring in 2016. He also served as the Rigby City Attorney for nearly three decades before stepping down at the end of last year to “redirect his career,” The Jefferson Star reported.

“Teamwork is the cornerstone of successful law enforcement, and this case exemplifies what can be achieved when multiple agencies work together,” said Idaho State Police Lt. Clint Skinner. “By leveraging the expertise and resources of local, state, and federal partners, we were able to dismantle a dangerous drug network and hold those responsible accountable.”

Background

According to the release, from June 2022 to February 2023, Dunn agreed with clients and others to distribute controlled substances.

RELATED | ‘Done with Dunn’: Roberts to hire new city attorney — Ammon’s mayor

“During the conspiracy, Dunn and a client made two trips to the Salt Lake City area to pick up methamphetamine and fentanyl,” the release says. “Dunn and the client then brought the drugs back to Idaho for distribution to others.”

Court records also say that in November 2022, Dunn caused fentanyl to be distributed into the Bonneville County Jail to an inmate who was also his client.

Dunn reportedly agreed that he abused a position of trust by using his position as an attorney to further his drug trafficking activities.