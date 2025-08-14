Ice cream vendor opens first permanent storefront in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Popular ice cream vendor has a new storefront in Rexburg

Creamy Daze is inside the old Teton Bagel space in Rexburg’s Hemming Village | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG – A popular ice cream vendor recently opened its first storefront in eastern Idaho.

Creamy Daze opened on Aug. 5 at 175 West 2nd South, Ste. 103, inside Hemming Village in Rexburg. It shares a space with BarberPop Shop, formerly occupied by Teton Bagel (which moved three doors down in the old Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory building).

Creamy Daze offers dozens of Blue Bell Ice Cream scoops and milkshakes with toppings, along with eight flavors of dairy-free Dole Whip. Owner Taylee Brinkerhoff tells EastIdahoNews.com salted caramel brownie is one of the most popular flavors.

The business first launched in 2021 in the Best Buy parking lot in Idaho Falls. It originally offered rolled ice cream treats, but Brinkerhoff decided to do away with that for her first storefront location.

“Rolled ice cream starts from scratch. You have to have all of the ingredients, and I just couldn’t handle taking my kids everywhere (while doing a time-intensive task). I’m like, ‘We’ve got to find the best scoop ice cream if we are going to keep doing this,'” Brinkerhoff says. “We found Blue Bell, and it’s the best out there, and we’re excited to have it here.”

Although the food trailer is no longer in front of Best Buy, Brinkerhoff says it’s still available for catering at weddings and other events. She also has another food truck at Jefferson County Lake during the summer months.

Brinkerhoff initially saw this as a fun family venture. She saw some videos on social media offering rolled ice cream and saw a business offering something similar during a trip to Provo, Utah, with her husband. After five years of business, they’re thrilled to see how it’s evolved.

“It just keeps getting better and better every year. Now that we offer scoops, it’s easier to get out and everyone’s been loving it. When this space popped up, it just fell into our laps, and we had to do it,” she says.

Blue Bell Ice Cream available at Creamy Daze | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Having a location in the center of town that’s close to the college students and kitty-cornered from Porter Park is what she likes about the Hemming Village location.

Once the Rexburg location is established, Brinkerhoff would like to eventually open another storefront in Idaho Falls.

Creamy Daze is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with an 11 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.

Taylee Brinkerhoff, left, with her husband inside Creamy Daze in Rexburg. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local utility company elects new board members

ASHTON – At Fall River Electric’s July monthly meeting of its board of directors, new officers were elected by the board.

Brent “Husk” Crowther of Rexburg was selected as president, Jodi Stiehl of Island Park as vice president, and Island Park resident Jeff Keay as secretary/treasurer. Crowther and Stiehl previously served as board officers. Keay is new to his position.

The board is responsible for the long-term strategy and financial stability of the cooperative, which is owned by the customers it serves.

Crowther replaces Georg Behrens of Victor, who served previously as board president.

As provided by the bylaws of the co-op, these board members will serve in these positions until after the first regular board meeting following next June’s annual business meeting.

Brent “Husk” Crowther, left, of Rexburg, Jodi Stiehl, center, of Island Park, and Jeff Keay are the newest members of the Fall River Electric board of directors. | Courtesy Ted Austin

