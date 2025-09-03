Morales Home Made is spicing things up at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and EastIdahoNews.com is here for the party! Each day during the fair, we’ll showcase local vendors serving delicious food at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot.

Today, we’re stopping by Morales Home Made, a locally owned business specializing in traditional Mexican food. This is their second year serving delicious dishes.

We had the chance to try their Quesabirra Tacos. The pork is marinated for hours to ensure a robust flavor. They also offer a variety of salsas, so you can make it as spicy as you want.

Morales Homemade is also known for its fruit cups. They’re a mix of fresh watermelon and mangos. They’re perfect for a hot day at the fair when you need a refreshing snack. You can keep them simple or add a variety of spices and sauces for extra flavor.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 6. A map of all the food vendors is available here.

FEEDING FRENZY 2025

The Prime Steer marks 50 years as a Eastern Idaho State Fair food favorite

Mexican Crazy Corn brings the flavor at the Eastern Idaho State Fair with delicious new pulled pork nachos

You’ve got to try these fries at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and the Crabby Patty Melt is simply delicious

Popular La Casita a winner with judges and visitors at Eastern Idaho State Fair

Sweet Temptations’ new fair dessert honors the last s’more of the summer