The Prime Steer marks 50 years as a Eastern Idaho State Fair food favorite - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Nothing says fair time quite like the aroma of grilled onions drifting through the air as I walk through the gates of the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

As an east Idaho native, that smell instantly brings back memories of good food and fun at the fair — and it always leads me straight to The Prime Steer.

This year, The Prime Steer is celebrating 50 years of serving some of the most iconic fair food in history.

Doug and Arlene Adams of Shelley first introduced The Prime Steer booth to fairgoers in 1975. They had already launched Doug’s Wholesale Meats in 1962, supplying high-quality meats across eastern Idaho. Naturally, Doug’s Meats became the foundation of The Prime Steer menu.

While Doug passed away last year, his legacy lives on. His son Randy now helps run The Prime Steer, carrying on the tradition with the help of his own grandchildren.

Randy served me one of their famous Prime Steer burgers. I went with a junior size, and it was perfect. A juicy beef patty piled with the signature grilled onions, tomato, pickles, ham, and cheese.

The junior Prime Steer burger that I had the pleasure of sinking my teeth into! So good! | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

A carnivore’s heaven, The Prime Steer menu also features prime rib, bacon-wrapped sirloin burgers, BBQ roast beef, hot dogs, and, of course, fries from eastern Idaho’s famous potatoes.

“We love this time of year,” Randy said. “We look forward to being here at the fair for another 50 years.”

Just follow your nose to the booth with the giant steer on top and you’ll find one of the best meals at the fair.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through September 6. Check out a map of the food vendors here.

