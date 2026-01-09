Latter-day Saint President Dallin H. Oaks to dedicate new Burley temple this weekend - East Idaho News

BURLEY — Dallin H. Oaks, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will formally dedicate the long-awaited Burley, Idaho, Temple on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, marking an exciting milestone for members of the church.

Oaks will be accompanied by his wife, Kristen. Also participating in the dedication will be Elder Steven R. Bangerter, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and his wife, Susan, along with Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Shawna.

After breaking ground in June 2022, the Burley, Idaho, Temple was constructed on a 10.1-acre site at 40 South and 150 East. The two-story structure spans approximately 38,600 square feet and becomes the seventh temple in Idaho, joining temples in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Pocatello.

Oaks’ presence at the dedication underscores the significance of the Burley temple. As a member of the First Presidency and one of the highest-ranking leaders in the global church, he is among those who typically perform temple dedications. His role reflects both the importance of the new temple to the faith and the growing prominence of southern Idaho within the church.

Dallin H. Oaks, a prophet and First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will dedicate the Burley Idaho Temple on Sunday. | File photo

To accommodate local members, the Church will broadcast the 10 a.m. MST dedicatory session to congregations throughout the Burley temple district.

The Burley temple adds to the Church’s growth in Idaho, which is home to nearly half a million Latter-day Saints. It represents the 11th temple in the state that has been announced, is under construction, or is already in operation.

Prior to the dedication, members of the public were invited to tour the temple during a two-week open house that concluded in late November. Following Sunday’s dedication, the temple will be closed to the general public and used exclusively for worship by faithful members of the Church.

For more information about the Burley temple, visit the Church’s temple page here.