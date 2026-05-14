Fremont County Commissioners delay Sand Box RV appeal decision - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Fremont County commissioners delayed a decision Monday on an appeal involving the controversial Sand Box RV Park.

During a special meeting, commissioners voted to table the matter and place further discussion of the appeal on the agenda for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 26.

According to Fremont County citizen and freelance journalist Cathy Koon, the commissioners met in executive session for about 30 minutes with Planning and Zoning administrator Tom Cluff.

The dispute stems from two appeals filed by neighboring property owners following a 2025 Planning and Zoning decision allowing Sand Box RV Park owners and developers Peter and Lanae Davis to move forward with additional amenities at the park.

After waiting eight months for a public hearing, appellants said they were informed just days before the April 29 hearing that they could legally appeal only the amenities approved in July 2025, not the permit itself. The legality of that determination was repeatedly questioned during the hearing.

The appellants are challenging the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision to allow additions, including a children’s playground, sand volleyball and pickleball courts, horseshoes, cornhole and a small on-site store.

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Koon said one of the major concerns raised during the April hearing was whether the original permit had expired.

“Nothing in the minutes of P&Z (Planning and Zoning) meetings indicates the permit was approved after January 2025, according to testimony at the hearing,” she explained. “However, the Davises wanted to add a store, movies and other amenities, and applied for approval of those items at a P&Z meeting July 2025.”

During Monday’s meeting, Cluff explained that the Davises wanted to divide the property into three parcels, including one for a private residence. He said county officials advised them to wait until the permit issue was resolved before moving forward because the lot split would need to be completed through a plat process.

Hill questioned whether a lot split was necessary in order for the owners to build a home on the property.

“The question is, how many uses can a property have? That’s not clear in our code,” Cluff said.

Attorney Blair Hall referred back to the discussion held during the executive session regarding ownership of both a house and an RV park on the same property. Hall said financing a home “with all this on it” could create complications for property owners.

Hill later said he still had unanswered questions and was not prepared to make a decision; Chandler agreed.

Dance raised the possibility of denying the appeal entirely and restarting the process. Instead, commissioners voted to continue deliberations at a later meeting.

“This is a complicated issue, and we need to take time to consider,” Dance said.

Organizers of UTV Invasion, a large off-road recreation event held annually at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes, have created YouTube videos offering insight into the Sand Box RV controversy and voicing support for the Davises to help the public better understand the project.

WATCH: ‘They Lied About Us. Here’s What Actually Happened … UTV Invasion comes clean’ | UTV Invasion, Youtube

WATCH: ‘Sand Box RV April 2026 Update’ | UTV Invasion, YouTube

Longtime Fremont County advocate Leanne Yancey told EastIdahoNews.com she remains concerned the proper process may not have been followed. She said she fears that the appellants were not receiving the hearing opportunity they requested and paid for.

“From the beginning, this development should have been processed as a large-scale development,” Yancey said. “The RV Park now encompasses 40 acres, depending on which of multiple changing site maps you look at.”

Yancey encouraged residents to review the evidentiary files posted on the Fremont County Planning and Zoning page related to the Sandbox appeal here: https://www.fremontcountyid.gov/196/Planning-Building

“There is so much information to be read and considered,” she said. “I am encouraged that the county commissioners are taking the time to explore and understand it. I hope that they take all the time that they need.”

Freelance journalist Cathy Koon contributed to this story.

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