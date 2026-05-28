Indoor bounce castle park and arcade opens in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Bounce City, an arcade and indoor bounce castle park for kids, held its grand opening last weekend, and it went off with a bang — or a boing.

Co-owner Boo Boo Bennet said the business has been a long time in the making, and after a few challenges, he and his mother have finally opened it to the public.

“It’s something we’ve been really wanting to bring to Idaho Falls for a long time,” Bennet said. “I grew up in a really small city where there wasn’t much to do, and it was like the highlight of my year to get to go to an indoor bounce castle park. Whenever there was a birthday or anything like that, I could not wait.”

Inside Bounce City, there’s a massive bounce house; inflatable obstacle course and slide; a sports zone with football, baseball and basketball games; and a few arcade games from classic coin games to interactive games that sense your movement using cameras.

Bennet said getting proper permitting with Idaho Falls for Bounce City took some time and was a bit trying, but working with his mom to get the business started made them closer.

“I know most businesses kind of tear a family apart, and I’m so glad that hasn’t happened to us,” Bennet said. “We’ve really grounded ourselves through Christ and just gave everything up to God and asked for his help every step of the way, so that’s really what’s brought us through together.”

A 90-minute jump pass to Bounce City is $14 for children 7 and up, and $12 for those 6 and under. The business is at 1645 Woodruff Park Circle in Idaho Falls.

“If you guys are looking for a really comfortable thing to do with your kids, that’s not only fun for the kids but also just a nice relaxing place to be where you feel safe and comfortable bringing them, I think that would be the biggest reason to come to Bounce City,” Bennett said.

Go to Bounce City’s website to find out more.

Kids play on an inflatable obstacle course in Bounce City on Saturday. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Biz Bits

Valley Mission receives generous donation

The following is a news release from Valley Mission.

POCATELLO — Valley Mission has received a generous $200,000 donation to support the purchase of equipment for the commercial kitchen and dining area at Valley Mission.

“We have been working with the Humanitarian Branch of the LDS Church for some time to find a way for them to support our work on this project. After almost two years of building relationships and having some great conversations, they graciously partnered with us on this part of the project,” said Karl Pettit, director of Valley Mission.

When completed, the kitchen will serve as a training kitchen for residents in the Transformational Living Program. The program will teach participants all aspects of operating a commercial kitchen, including back-of-house and front-of-house operations, catering opportunities, inventory and ordering, kitchen management, and more. Led by a local retired chef, the program will equip students with the skills necessary to succeed in the restaurant industry.

Several local restaurants have already expressed interest in participating in the training process, recognizing the long-term value of the program for the community and workforce.

“Without the support of organizations like the LDS Church Humanitarian Group, none of what we hope to accomplish would be possible,” Pettit said. “When we catch a glimpse of a vision and begin working together as a community, amazing things can and do happen.”

Valley Mission purchased the former Metro Gym and Spa in 2020 and has been working to remodel the facility into a full-service rescue mission. Once complete, the campus will include a food pantry, an 18-bed emergency shelter, a commercial kitchen, medical clinic, administrative offices for Valley Mission staff, a 16-bed Transformational Living Program, and office space for up to five local partner agencies.

The total project cost is estimated at approximately $2.6 million. Construction crews are working diligently to open the food pantry by this summer and the emergency shelter by winter.

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho launches June membership drive

The following is a news release from The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is inviting the community to become part of eastern Idaho’s growing creative community during its June Membership Drive, offering 10% off new annual memberships throughout the month of June.

The campaign celebrates not only the benefits of museum membership, but also the important role arts and culture play in building a vibrant, connected and thriving community.

Located along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt, The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho has become one of the region’s cultural gems, bringing nationally and internationally recognized exhibitions, educational programming, classes, camps, lectures and family experiences to eastern Idaho year-round.

“As Idaho Falls continues to grow, investing in arts and culture is part of building the kind of vibrant, thoughtful and connected community people want to live in and be part of,” said Amy Sisco Thompson, development director for The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. “A strong art museum helps signal that we are a city that values creativity, education, and quality of life. And membership doesn’t just support exhibitions — it makes educational outreach, scholarships, teen programming, family activities and creative opportunities possible for people of all ages.”

Membership benefits include:

Free admission year-round

Discounts on classes, camps, and workshops

Invitations to special events and member experiences

Gift shop discounts

Early access to select programs and opportunities

Throughout the month, the museum will also host special membership promotions, including a Bring a Friend Week for current members and a referral program where members and referred friends can each receive a free art class.

Museum leaders hope the campaign encourages both longtime supporters and first-time visitors to see membership as an opportunity to invest in the future of arts and culture in eastern Idaho.

“A museum membership is about much more than admission,” Visitor Services Coordinator Melia Dotson said. “It’s about helping create a world-class cultural institution worthy of our growing community and ensuring that creativity, inspiration and access to the arts remain part of life in eastern Idaho.”

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho serves thousands of visitors annually through rotating exhibitions, educational outreach, classes, camps, teen leadership programs, lectures, family activities and interactive spaces like KIDStudio. The museum continues to expand its offerings and community partnerships while working toward a future Education Center expansion to better serve the region’s growing needs.

The June Membership Drive runs through June 30.

For membership information or to join, visit The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho’s website.

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