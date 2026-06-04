Trial by social media: Does online outrage go too far? - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The public stockade may have disappeared long ago, but public shaming has found new life online and with a vengeance.

In today’s social media world, where many people get most of their news and information online, a single post, photo, or news story can spark outrage and ignite a firestorm of comments.

Within hours, hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of users rush to weigh in, pass judgment, and join what critics describe as a digital pile-on, a social media mob, or a trial by social media.

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EastIdahoNews.com has watched stories generate hundreds or thousands of comments and strong reactions within hours of publication.

Recent examples include the Idaho Falls Farmers Market controversy, the Victor Perez shooting and Candon Dahle arrest, as well as an incident involving Bingham County Sheriff Rowland several years ago.

As the person responsible for monitoring comments on EastIdahoNews.com, Peggy Jeppesen has a front-row seat to how quickly online discussions can spiral out of control.

“Whenever you get a group of people who share the same beliefs, mob mentality can emerge very quickly. It can become a dangerous situation,” she said. “In my experience, stories involving topics such as Mormonism, LGBTQ issues or political movements like ‘No Kings’ tend to bring out mob mentality.”

Cartier Eliasen, a social media specialist with Manticore Marketing in Pocatello, and Mersad Rezaei, the company’s CEO, said they see similar behavior play out online, including during political campaigns.

“Oftentimes, people only get information at the surface level. They’ll get their information from the headline and comments without ever reading the full story or learning the facts,” Rezaei said. “People will say things online that they would never say face-to-face.”

Experts say social media outrage can spread rapidly, often prompting strong emotional reactions before all the facts are known. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Eliasen agreed, adding that social media algorithms will often amplify the problem by rewarding controversy and engagement.

“Social media companies need clicks, comments and views,” Eliasen said. “Content that creates strong emotional reactions is often pushed to reach more people.”

The emotional toll

Mental health professionals say those online pile-ons can have real-world consequences. Being publicly criticized, mocked or threatened by large numbers of people can trigger emotional pain, anxiety, depression, stress, feelings of isolation or thoughts of self-harm.

Psychiatrist Dr. Matt Larsen, of Ascend Mental Health in Idaho Falls, said people will often direct their anger toward a topic, person or group after learning only a small part of the story.

“People make a judgment based on one fact and then apply it to an entire situation,” Larsen said. “That just leads to more anger, and not change, because there’s no real plan or direction for change.”

Larsen emphasized that people coming together to create positive change can be a good thing. However, he encourages those participating in online outrage to ask themselves what outcome they are actually seeking.

“If you get what you’re going for, what change do you want to see?” Larsen said. “For example, if you’re demanding a boycott, what change do you want to see come from it?”

For those who find themselves the target of a social media dog pile, Larsen recommends limiting access to online criticism when possible.

“Don’t read the comments and don’t jump in the comments. Delete all access that people have to you,” he said. “Know who can and can’t talk to you.”

“I’ve always said it’s OK to disagree with each other, or to be terribly upset by a story,” Jeppesen concluded. “But it’s not OK to turn on each other.”