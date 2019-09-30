This local company restores and flies World War II planes

John Muszala and Pacific Fighters are working to restore World War II planes. Lately, they’ve been working on a special warbird known as FB206. It is the only known P-51 Mustang Mark 3 to fly for the RAF. The plane has a unique history and Pacific Fighters has created a foundation to raise funds to complete its restoration.

But, FB206 isn’t the only plane Pacific Fighters is working on. They have restored dozens of World War II planes for clients from around the world and their shop almost always has a project being worked on. Muszala has even raced a plane he and Pacific Fighters restored at the Reno, Nevada Air Races.

Watch the video above to see what Pacific Fighters is all about.

Mike’s Makers features locals who make things. From wood carvings to paintings, knives to cosplay and everything in between, anyone who makes anything is welcome on Mike’s Makers.

