Biz Buzz: New indoor golf simulator opening in eastern Idaho soon

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New business in Idaho Falls will help golfers keep up on their golf game this winter

Testing out the simulator at Bob’s Indoor Golf. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re an avid golfer looking for a way to keep up on your golf game during the winter months, a local business may be able to help.

Bob’s Indoor Golf, an indoor golf simulator, is opening its doors in Idaho Falls over the next several weeks.

The business is opening inside the 11,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Hancock Fabrics in Centennial Plaza. It includes four large simulators where people can practice their swing. Each simulator can be adjusted to three different skill levels to match the player’s abilities.

Construction got underway in August, but people have noticed what’s going on and Owner Bob Gretz tells EastIdahoNews.com people are excited about it.

“People are anxious for it to open, golfers especially. And as people find out what’s in the simulator, we’re going to have more and more kids and family activities wanting to come here,” Gretz says.

Golf isn’t the only sport the simulators offer. People can come and test their skills in lacrosse, soccer, football, baseball and basketball. Each simulator can be adjusted to three different skill levels to match the player’s abilities, and can include multiple players.

“That’s the fun part. You can compete, you can practice, you can match it to your skill level or challenge yourself with a higher skill level,” says Gretz.

Bob’s Indoor Golf, or BIG, as it will be known, will also include a putting green area, a conference room for birthdays and other occasions, along with a snack and beverage section that will include chicken tenders, nachos, fries, buffalo wings, pizza and other packaged items.

Beer and wine will also be sold in a separate section.

Gretz is opening the business to friends, family and special guests this Friday to try out the simulators for the first time and is planning a grand opening celebration for the public in the next several weeks. An exact date has not yet been determined.

“I want to make sure I got all my permits,” Gretz says. “We have a health department inspection on Thursday and a fire inspection Wednesday. There are five or six different inspections you need to get to open your doors. So, once those are locked in, we’ll be in good shape (to open).”

This is the first business of its kind that’s ever been done to this scope in eastern Idaho, Gretz says, and he is excited to offer families in this area a new type of indoor recreation.

“Come down and try it out. It’s an experience that you can’t really be told about. It’s something you need to do. It’s very realistic, and there’s a lot of variety. It’s something you can spend three or four hours (doing) with your family and you’ll want to come back,” he says.

Bob’s Indoor Golf is at 2249 East 17th Street. Operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with shorter hours on Sunday.

Visit the website or Facebook page to learn more.

BIZ BITS

New barbecue restaurant opens in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – The building formerly occupied by Stan’s Restaurant and Lounge in Blackfoot is now the home of Branding Iron Old West BBQ. The restaurant held a soft opening last Thursday, and Owner Frank Zepeda tells The Post Register business has been going well. The restaurant specializes in Tri-tip steak with other dishes for breakfast and lunch. Grilled salmon, jumbo prawns, and shrimp scampi are among the other main dishes they offer. The restaurant will begin serving dinner Oct. 25. Branding Iron is at 465 NW Main Street. Its hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We have reached out to the owners for comment and hope to have a more in-depth story soon.

Kiwi Loco in Idaho Falls under new ownership

IDAHO FALLS – If you’ve been to Kiwi Loco in Idaho Falls lately, you may have noticed a few changes. Senessa Tiffany and her husband purchased the store in March and they’re currently reworking the store’s image. Tiffany tells EastIdahoNews.com the store is going to have a more open look with charging stations at each of the tables. The store will also be rolling out a new logo and a new menu item soon. A tapioca-based tea from Thailand called Boba Tea will be a new option. The changes are expected to be complete some time in December. Kiwi Loco is at 3198 S. 25th E. It’s open noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

Two Rexburg businesses under new ownership will soon become medical offices

REXBURG – Seasons Medical in Rexburg is under new ownership. Madison Memorial Hospital recently purchased the building, which will soon transition into a new medical office building. We reached out to hospital spokesman Douglas McBride for further details. We have not yet received a response. The old CAL Ranch building on Second East has reportedly been purchased by a medical provider as well. EastIdahoNews.com is planning a more in-depth story soon.

COMMUNITY CAUSES

IDAHO FALLS

Westmark Credit Union hosting fun run to help kids in need

Video provided by Westmark Credit Union

IDAHO FALLS – Westmark Credit Union is chasing dreams in Idaho Falls this weekend, and they’re inviting you to join them.

The organization is hosting the Chasing Dreams Fun Run in Snake River Landing to raise funds for a local nonprofit.

“The point of this event is … to give back to our community in a meaningful way,” Event organizer Morgan Nix tells EastIdahoNews.com. ” We are looking to raise enough money to help (the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace) build 100 beds.”

SHP is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering bunk beds to children and families in need.

Participants can register for a 1-mile race, 5K, 10K, or a 4-person relay race. There is a cost to register, but 100 percent of the revenue generated will go directly to SHP.

The fun run gets underway Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. under the pavilion by Bill’s Bike and Run. If you’d like to participate, register online by clicking here. You can also register the day of the race beginning at 8 a.m.

If you’re not able to participate, but would still like to help, you can donate bedding or cash to any local Westmark branch.

