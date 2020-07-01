Families issue statement about services for JJ and Tylee

IDAHO FALLS — The families of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan have announced that they will hold services for the deceased children in Rexburg, Phoenix, Arizona, and Lake Charles, Louisana. The dates of the services have not been announced as the children’s remains have not yet been released to the families.

The Ryan, Vallow-Woodcock and Boudreaux families issued the following statement on Wednesday.

Statement:



To the countless people who have loved and come to love our angels, JJ and Tylee, we Thank You for the endless prayers and kind words of encouragement. You have truly uplifted and carried us through this nightmare. For that, we can never express the depth of our gratitude. We are humbled by the kindness of strangers and unity shown in hopes of finding the kids.

On June 9th our worst fears were confirmed with discovery of our beloved Tylee Ashlyn Ryan, 16 and Joshua Jaxon Vallow, 7. We are utterly devastated trying to comprehend how our children, full of brilliant light and jubilance for life, ended at the hands of those who were supposed to love and protect them. We look toward our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to give us even the tiniest bit of relief from this unfathomable pain and ultimately find some amount of peace.

We have utmost faith in the judicial process and are confident justice will prevail. We want to express our immeasurable gratitude to the numerous law enforcement agencies and officers who tirelessly worked this case amongst all the others within this tangled web.

Like us, many want to bid final farewell to JJ and Tylee. All plans are pending since their bodies have not been released, nor an estimated date is given. Upon release, we plan public services to be held in Rexburg ID., Phoenix AZ., then Lake Charles, LA. Please be assured once memorial details are finalized a public statement will be released.

God bless all of you for the continued outpouring of love and comfort towards our families. We will never forget how blessed we are to live in a society of immense compassion especially during these challenging times.

We ask you to continue to respect our families’ wishes of privacy during this difficult time.

Warmest regards,

The Ryan, Vallow-Woodcock and Boudreaux families



