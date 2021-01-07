Today Emmy has 7 Questions for country singer Scotty McCreery. Scotty won the tenth season of ‘American Idol’ in 2011 at age 17 and has had four No. 1 Billboard albums. His latest single is You Time.

Emmy asked Scotty the following questions:

You auditioned for American Idol ten years ago. Did you ever think you’d win and what has life been like for you the past ten years?

You met your wife in kindergarten and she thought she was going to marry you all the way back then. What do you like best about Gabi?

How did you get Jennifer Lopez to give you a kiss on your cheek on American Idol?

Have you ever had an embarrassing moment on stage?

My mom and dad saw you in Rexburg a few years ago and said it was one of their favorite concerts ever. What did you like about visiting Idaho?

What do you plan to do for your wife for Valentine’s Day?

What’s your favorite Disney movie?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What’s the worst thing about being famous?

What do you like to do when you’re not writing songs?

What is it like living on a bus when you’re on the road?

My little brother, Elliott, LOVES “You Time.” Could you sing a little for him?

You can follow Scotty on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

