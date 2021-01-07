7 Questions for country singer Scotty McCreery
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
7 Questions
Today Emmy has 7 Questions for country singer Scotty McCreery. Scotty won the tenth season of ‘American Idol’ in 2011 at age 17 and has had four No. 1 Billboard albums. His latest single is You Time.
Emmy asked Scotty the following questions:
- You auditioned for American Idol ten years ago. Did you ever think you’d win and what has life been like for you the past ten years?
- You met your wife in kindergarten and she thought she was going to marry you all the way back then. What do you like best about Gabi?
- How did you get Jennifer Lopez to give you a kiss on your cheek on American Idol?
- Have you ever had an embarrassing moment on stage?
- My mom and dad saw you in Rexburg a few years ago and said it was one of their favorite concerts ever. What did you like about visiting Idaho?
- What do you plan to do for your wife for Valentine’s Day?
- What’s your favorite Disney movie?
BONUS QUESTIONS
- What’s the worst thing about being famous?
- What do you like to do when you’re not writing songs?
- What is it like living on a bus when you’re on the road?
- My little brother, Elliott, LOVES “You Time.” Could you sing a little for him?
You can follow Scotty on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
