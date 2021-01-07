7 Questions: “Big Momma” shares what it was like being homeless, why she serves others & her thoughts on MLK Day

Today Emmy has 7 Questions for Pastor Jacqualine Thomas – affectionately known as “Big Momma.”

Pastor Thomas moved to eastern Idaho from California and has dreamed of opening a supportive housing facility in Pocatello for years. She has been homeless twice herself and says her greatest desire is to aid those in need while sharing her love of Jesus Christ. Pastor Thomas is the founder and pastor of Praise Temple of God Church.

Emmy asked Pastor Thomas what it was like being homeless, what she has learned serving others and how the public can help the homeless. Emmy also asked Thomas to share her thoughts about Martin Luther King Jr.

Watch the entire video in the player above!

You can learn more about Big Momma’s House here. If you have ideas of someone Emmy should interview, email her dad, Nate Eaton, here.

