Sean “Sticks” Larkin talks Live PD, his cop podcast and more with East Idaho News

LAS VEGAS — If you are a fan of ‘Live PD,’ you know who Sean “Sticks” Larkin is.

The retired Tulsa Oklahoma police officer was on the television show for 3.5 years before it was suddenly canceled in 2020. Since then, Larkin has started the Coptales and Cocktails podcast he co-hosts with his friend, ICU Nurse Howard Doss.

“Everyone wants to hear police stories. We feature everything from officers’ heroic stories who have been shot in the line of duty to rescues, defense attorneys, federal judges, prosecutors, informants, gang members, we even had a cop convicted who went to federal prison,” Larkin tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Larkin spoke with EastIdahoNews.com at CrimeCon in Las Vegas earlier this month. He was surprised at the 5,000 people who attended the annual event and how many were fans of ‘Live PD.’ The number one question he’s asked? When is the show coming back.

“Ii will tell you the production company and everybody who is a part of the show – we all desperately want it back,” Larkin explains. “They are actively trying to make it happen sometime in the near future.”

While Larkin may have retired from his law enforcement career, he still loves sharing police officers’ stories. His favorite part of the job was catching “bad guys” and getting violent people off the streets of his city.

Watch our entire interview with Larkin in the video player above.

