LIVE UPDATES: Opening statements begin in Lori Vallow Daybell trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

10:36 a.m. Archibald says Lori Daybell was in her Rexburg apartment when JJ Vallow died in the apartment of Alex Cox and was with Melanie Gibb and David Warwick. Archibald says Lori was with Melanie Boudreaux in Hawaii when Tammy Daybell died. That is Lori’s alibi.

10:35 a.m. Archibald: “If after all the evidence or lack of evidence, you have a reasonable doubt, you must find her not guilty.”

10:33 a.m. Archibald says jurors need to be assured “beyond a reasonable doubt” and state has burden of proving the defendant guilty. Lori never has to prove her innocence but the state “must prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.”

10:32 a.m. Archibald to jury after reading indictment: “Did she kill or did she assist or did she encourage or did she command? They (prosecutors) aren’t sure what happened – but they want you to be sure.”

10:31 a.m. Archibald talks about Chad and Alex as co-conspirators but tells jurors their focus will be on Lori.

10:30 a.m. Archibald to jurors: “We haven’t been able to agree what happened to these children, how did they die, when they died. That’s where you come in.” Archibald tells jurors they don’t need to write down what he’s saying: “Some of you are really good note-takers but you don’t have to memorize what I’m telling you.”

10:28 a.m. Archibald: “The evidence will show Lori was a kind and loving mother. The evidence will show Lori had an interest in religion – especially the end of times. Some people could care less about biblical prophecies, some people care a lot about it. Thankfully in this country we get the freedom to choose.”

10:27 a.m. Archibald says Lori was such a responsible mother that Kay Woodcock wanted her to adopt JJ, a child with special needs, as JJ’s parents could not take care of him. Lori was married to Charles at the time. Charles and Lori agreed to adopt him.

10:26 a.m. Archibald now talking about who Lori is – where she was born, where she grew up, how many children she has and that people are drawn to Lori because of her personality and bright smile.

10:23 a.m. Archibald says 99% of cases are resolved before trial. He introduces his co-counsel, John Thomas, and Brandon Hobbs, an investigator. Archibald says being a defense lawyer is a hard job and mentions that eight years ago, his office was bombed. I covered that incident – you can read about it here.

10:21 a.m. Archibald stands at a lectern to address the jury rather than using the portable mic Blake used standing directly in front of jurors. Archibald begins by introducing himself. Says over the past 32 years, he has been assigned to 27 murder cases. “They are difficult cases. I was assigned to this case and I’m paid by the taxpayers so thank you for paying your taxes.”

10:20 a.m. Blake concludes her opening statements. Jim Archibald will be giving an opening statement for Lori’s team.

10:19 a.m. A photo is shown of JJ Vallow’s arm wrapped in duct tape after he died and Tammy Daybell’s hands after she died. Blake says those hands will never do anything again — then a photo is shown of Chad and Lori holding hands on the beach in Hawaii.

10:18 a.m. Blake says when you talk about first degree murder, the defendant personally didn’t have to end someone’s life to have committed the crime.

10:15 a.m. Blake: “The defendant is charged with multiple crimes” and then lists each charge. After saying Tylee Ryan’s name, Blake adds, “her daughter.” After saying JJ Vallow’s name, Blake adds, “her son.”

10:13 a.m. Blake says Tammy Daybell died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation,” according to Utah medical examiner. After Tammy died, Alex Cox said, “I hope I’m not their fall guy” (referring to Chad and Lori). Alex died the day after he said that.

10:!2 a.m. Police got involved in the investigation for the missing kids in November 2019. Blake says when Lori spoke with Melanie Gibb after the kids were reported missing, Gibb asked Lori where JJ was. Lori responded, “I know exactly where he is.”

10:10 a.m. Lori now looking at Blake as she addresses the jury. Many jurors intently listening while others take notes. One has been writing nonstop since Blake started.

10:09 a.m. Blake talks about the malachite wedding rings that were ordered before Tammy died and how Chad and Lori exchanged those rings on the beach in Hawaii. More on that here.

10:07 a.m. Blake says after Tammy died, Lori met Chad’s kids and they were “all over each other.” Chad told his kids that Lori had a young daughter who recently died but there was no mention of JJ and Lori never said anything.

10:06 a.m. Kay Woodcock has been staring at Lori for at least three minutes straight.

10:03 a.m. Blake talking about the day a gunman approached Tammy Daybell in her driveway on Oct. 9, 2019. Originally thought to be a paintball gun. Blake says Lori was mad that night after incident — and said/texted someone, “He can’t do anything wrong” referring to Alex. More details on the driveway gun incident here

10:02 a.m. Blake: “The defendant told others because she was translated, she didn’t have to repent.” Blake says when Alex first moved to Rexburg, he texted Lori and set the wifi password to “too many kids.” Lori responded, “Funny.”

10:01 a.m. Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom but this a file photo of Lindsey Blake in a prior Daybell hearing.

10 a.m. Blake says we will hear from April Raymond, Lori’s friend, during the trial. “Defendant was telling people she was here on a religious mission to gather the 144,000 so she needed to spend her time and energy there.”

10 a.m. Blake says the defendant took no action when Tylee and JJ disappeared. “What you won’t hear when JJ went missing is that the defendant did anything to find him.”

9:58 a.m. Blake: “Alex’s purpose was to protect Lori. He was a warrior and that was his job.”

9:57 a.m. Blake now talking about Alex Cox and how Alex would do anything for Lori. He moved to Rexburg to be closer to Chad. Alex quit his job – “If Chad and Lori asked it, Alex did it.”

9:56 a.m. Blake: “The defendant used ‘casting’ that involved prayer and energy work. Often this casting didn’t work and the beliefs evolved to zombies. A common theme was the body had to be destroyed.”

9:55 a.m. Blake: “You will hear about a rating system of light and dark. The defendant told others that with the help of Chad, she could rate people as light and dark. Pretty soon this system evolved.” Lori does not appear to look at jury or prosecutors at all – she is looking down.

9:54 a.m. Blake tells jurors they will hear about Chad and Lori’s religious beliefs – that Chad and Lori called themselves “James and Elaina” and believed they were religious figures. “At the time they met, they were both married to other people. Their spouses were both alive and well when they first met. Remember – the defendant will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wants – and she wanted Chad Daybell.”

9:52 a.m. Blake describes financial transactions that occurred with money being moved from accounts. “This case actually starts in October 2018. That’s when the defendant met Chad Daybell for the very first time.” Blake says jury will hear from Melanie Gibb and Zulema Pastenas during the trial – two of Lori’s friends who were there when Lori and Chad met for the first time.

9:50 a.m. Blake show an autopsy photo of Tammy Daybell as she says Lori and Chad are in Hawaii getting married. “The missing children, the sudden death of Tammy, teh quick marriage of Chad and the defendant left so many questions for those still grieving the loss of Tammy and those still wondering 24/7 about the whereabouts of the children.”

9:49 a.m. Blake describes how JJ was found and on the screen appears a black plastic bag wrapped in plastic and a cut in the bag. Larry Woodcock is wiping away tears and he is distributing tissues to family members. Kay Woodcock is crying.

9:47 a.m. Blake describes how Tylee’s remains were found. “You will hear it described as a mass of bone and tissue. That’s what was left of this beautiful young woman. The defendant’s daughter. Her DNA was found on a pick ax and shovel later located on a shed on Chad’s property.” A picture on the screen shows Tylee’s remains – pieces of flesh and bones.

9:47 a.m. Blake: “Tammy had a life insurance policy. Lori wanted Chad all to herself. Tammy’s gone.”

9:45 a.m. Blake: “JJ took time and he also lost his father. When he lost his father, he became much more difficult to care for. He was entitled to social security benefits. The defendant didn’t want to have to take care of JJ anymore, he had money, JJ’s gone.”

9:45 a.m. Blake: “Tylee had money, Lori wanted it, Tylee’s gone.”

9:44 a.m. Blake: “The defendant used money, power, and sex to get what she wanted. It didn’t matter what it was.”

9:43 a.m. Fremont County Lindsey Blake will be giving opening statements on behalf of the state. She moves to a lectern in the courtroom and has a presentation she will be presented. “Money, power, and sex — that’s what this case is about.”

9:39 a.m. I see two female jurors and two male jurors taking notes as the clerk reads the indictment. There are 18 jurors here – 12 will serve on the jury and six will be alternates. They do not know (and neither do we) who the alternates are until the judge informs them before deliberations.

9:37 a.m. Daybell looks down as clerk reads charges. You can read the indictment here.

9:36 a.m. Clerk now reading the indictment against Lori Vallow Daybell along with her not guilty plea.

9:34 a.m. Personal note here: I am typing very fast and realize there will be typos. I’ll try to catch them before I publish, but please forgive any errors.

9:32 a.m. Boyce tells jurors if they take notes, rely on their own memory and don’t rely on the notes of other jurors. When they go home for the night, they will leave their notebooks at the courthouse.

9:30 a.m. One juror, a man who appears to be in his 40s, is taking detailed notes as Boyce speaks. The rest look at him and listen. Boyce tells them not to speculate and stick only to what is presented in court.

9:28 a.m. Boyce giving jurors detailed instructions. Kay and Larry are holding hands and glance back and forth between looking at Lori and looking at the judge.

9:24 a.m. Boyce tells jurors they will be paid $10 a day based on Idaho law – jokingly says, “We encourage you not to spend that all in one place.”

9:22 a.m. Boyce says the trial will be held daily from 8:30-3:30 with a lunch break. Breaks will also be held in the morning and afternoon. Jurors will sit in their same assigned seat every day and Boyce encourages them to be punctual.

9:20 a.m. Judge tells jurors not to look up any information on the and do not speak with anyone about it. Clerk now swearing in the jurors and putting them under oath. They all stand and raise their right hand while receiving the oath.

9:18 a.m. Judge reading jury instructions including Lori Daybell’s charges. Lori is looking at the judge as he reads the charges and glances over at the jurors before looking down.

9:!5 a.m. Youngest juror appears to be in her 20s – a woman. Oldest appears to be in her 60s or 70s – also a woman. This is just a guess. Most appear to be in their 40s.

9:14 a.m. Ten men and eight women are on the jury. They walk in with notebooks and water bottles are placed at each of their work areas. There are sitting in two rows and on each row, there are monitors spaced out between them so they can view evidence.

9:12 a.m. Defense and prosecution say they are ready to proceed with the case. Boyce asks for jurors to be brought into the courtroom.

9:10 a.m. Boyce is explaining the courtroom conduct order that is in effect for the courtroom and overflow rooms. Emphasizes that no re-entry is allowed if people leave the main courtroom. Breaks will be scheduled in the morning and afternoon along with lunch.

9:07 a.m. Judge Steven Boyce has entered the courtroom. The jury will sit on the right side of the courtroom, the defense team faces them on the left side of the courtroom. The table for Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood and prosecuting attorney Rachel Smith faces the judge.

9:04 a.m. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries is here along with several Rexburg police detectives. John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, is also in the courtroom.

9:02 a.m. We are in the courtroom. Every seat will be filled. Lori is wearing a cream blouse with a dark sweater jacket and black-rimmed glasses. She is sitting between her attorneys and is actively chatting with them.

8:35 a.m. Proceedings were supposed to begin at 8:30 a.m. Not sure why there are delays this morning. Once things get moving, jurors will be sworn in and prosecutors will begin with opening arguments.

8:30 a.m. We are waiting in line to get into the courtroom where every seat will be full. Larry and Kay Woodcock along with several extended family members have just entered the courtroom. Annie Cushing is also here.