Kirby Heyborne to join Rexburg Children's Choir for Christmas concert; singers now being accepted - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Rexburg Children’s Choir is welcoming actor, musician, narrator and comedian Kirby Heyborne as the guest artist for its annual Christmas Concert.

Heyborne is an Emmy- and Grammy-nominated host of the TV series “Making Good” and has narrated over 2,000 audiobooks, including “Charlotte’s Web” with Meryl Streep. He’s also starred in “Saints and Soldiers”, “The Sons of Provo”, “The Singles Ward”, “The Best Two Years”, “Faith of Angels”, and The Farrelly Brothers’ “The Three Stooges” opposite Sean Hayes and Sofia Vergara.

“We’ve wanted to collaborate with Kirby for some time now,” said Choir Founder and Director Ben Watson in a news release. “Not only is he one of the region’s most beloved actors, he is also a very talented musician. In my opinion, he is the quintessential entertainer!”

The choir has hosted guest artists at its Christmas concert for years, including “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi, Disney “Encanto” star Adassa, GENTRI, Mat & Savanna Shaw and Jenny Oaks Baker.

Richard and Peggy Larsen have sponsored the popular event since 2018 and the concert has become a tradition for many to kick off the holiday season.

“Sharing the stage with this extraordinary children’s choir brings together two of my greatest joys—music and working with youth,” Heyborne tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Their talent, dedication, and heart rival that of any professional ensemble I’ve worked with. It’s truly inspiring to share the stage — and the joy of music — with them.”

The date and time of the concert will be announced in the coming weeks.

The choir is now accepting singers ages 9 to 17, with weekly rehearsals starting next month. To sign up, go to www.rexburgchildrenschoir.com.