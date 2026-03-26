Local shop expands into weight-loss boom with new GLP-1 clinic - East Idaho News

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IDAHO FALLS

North 40 owners launch doctor-guided GLP-1 wellness spot

Nuvia Wellness storefront in Idaho Falls | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – More than a year after opening a clothing, home decor and boutique store in Idaho Falls, Chy Jorgensen, and her sister, Nicky Peterson, have added a separate business at that location.

Nuvia Wellness opened in December at 575 South Utah Avenue across from Walmart. It’s on the east end of North 40 Adventures, which they opened in 2024. Their brother, J.D. Lundblade, and his wife are also partners in both ventures.

The wellness store is a GLP-1 clinic offering physician-guided weight-loss programs and supplements. GLP-1, according to the University of California Davis Health Institute, stands for glucagon-like peptide-1, which is a naturally occurring hormone in the body that helps regulate blood sugar, appetite and digestion. A number of FDA-approved drugs have emerged in recent years that mimic the effects of the hormone. Some of these medications, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, have become quite popular for losing weight. Nuvia Wellness provides these medications to clients with a doctor’s prescription.

It also has a variety of over-the-counter health supplements, a 3D body scanner for clients to check their progress and be informed about their body’s specific needs, as well as telehealth services.

“We have several doctors that we work with, and we have Cari Rees, our weight loss specialist, (to help customers) dive in to their health and make sure everything is where it needs to be so you can lose the weight and lose it (in a healthy way) and keep your muscle mass,” Jorgensen tells EastIdahoNews.com.

3D body scanner at Nuvia Wellness | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Since opening, Jorgensen says they’ve had people come as far as Jackson, Wyoming, and they’ve placed online orders for clients in Florida and Georgia. The response has been positive, Jorgensen says, and they’re hoping to serve more clients in the future.

“Our goal is to help our local community and have a place where people can come and manage their weight loss and health,” she says.

RELATED | Local sisters celebrate opening of new clothing, boutique and sporting goods shop

Jorgensen and her colleagues opened North 40 Adventures in an old loading dock in November 2024. They grew up doing outdoor activities throughout eastern Idaho and the store reflects those interests. It’s named after their family ranch.

They launched the business online months earlier after selling similar items on a daily deal website for about 10 years.

In 2024, Peterson said the building on Utah Avenue had been vacant for years and was an eyesore when they bought it. Its rustic warehouse vibe was appealing to them because it fit the theme of their brand.

Jorgensen says weight loss is an issue she and her family members have struggled with, and when they heard about GLP-1 products, they wanted to make them available locally.

“It’s a little scary to buy something online. It’s a shot in the dark, and we wanted to offer it to the community in a safe environment,” says Jorgensen. “A lot of people are going to a gray market and (buying these products), and it’s just not safe. We know exactly where our medications come from. They’re clean, doctor-approved and pharmaceutically tested.”

Health supplements on display at Nuvia Wellness in Idaho Falls | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Jorgensen says there’s a lot of demand for this type of business, and they’re planning to expand. The goal is to reduce inventory in North 40 to make more room for Nuvia Wellness.

“We’re going to clearance out our electric bikes. They won’t be part of North 40 (inventory) anymore,” Jorgensen says. “In turn, we’ll move Nuvia this way.”

She says they’re looking into what the community wants and may be adding additional products in the future.

Nuvia Wellness is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff is available by appointment outside of those hours.

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

A daily health supplement sold at Nuvia Wellness | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

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