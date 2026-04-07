Over $2.8 million donated in 48 days through ‘Giving Machines’ in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A variety of local and international charities will receive more than $2.8 million in donations, thanks to the contributions of people in eastern Idaho.

Throughout the Christmas season, the Giving Machines were in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Rexburg at different times. They were in Pocatello from November 15-30, and in Rexburg from December 1-14. The machines sat inside the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls from December 15-January 1.

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Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machines are a vending machine in reverse. Patrons choose the item they want to purchase and 100% of the proceeds go directly towards a local or international nonprofit.

Check presentations were held at locations in each of those cities last month.

Alan and Callie Avondet were the lead representatives for the Giving Machines in Idaho Falls. In an email to EastIdahoNews.com, Callie says the total at all three locations was $2,868,360.

“We were overwhelmed by the response of people in the Idaho Falls area and in Southeast Idaho,” Callie says in the email. “These donations will help a vast number of individuals and families in need in our area, as well as the areas serviced by the international charities.”

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Of that amount, $1,312,826 in donations were made in Idaho Falls. Six local charities benefitted, including the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, The Village, Idaho Falls Community Food Basket and Friends in Service Here.

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EICAP, which helps those facing economic disadvantages, received the most donations. The total amount was $202,225. More than 27% of that amount — $56,025 — went towards a month of utilities for 747 people. The second highest amount — $49,140 — went towards a month of diapers for 1,638 people. New shoes, senior meals and sensory toys rounded out the list.

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assualt Center was the second highest recipient with $198,810. The bulk of those donations — $61,500 — is going towards 410 forensic interviews.

Breakdown summary of donations at the Giving Machines in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Alan and Callie Avondet

Two international charities — Right to Play and Care, USA — also benefitted. Right to Play, which empowers vulnerable children to overcome the effects of war, poverty, and disease, had the most donations. A total of $540,025 will provide a year of school tuition for 2,300 kids, soccer balls to 4,001 kids and period care packages for 2,375 girls.

Courtesy Alan and Callie Avondet

Organizers announced last week that more than 95,000 people visited the red machines in Pocatello, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls during their 48-day run. During that time, donors bought 78,000 individual items, ranging from local meals, clothing, hygiene supplies, school materials, and global livestock for those in need.

There were 21,000 transactions and 496,000 items donated, according to stats provided by the Avondets. A total of 657 people made a 777 donation, meaning they bought every item in the machine.

In the coming months, each item will be delivered to individuals in need — whether they live across the street or around the world. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will cover all overhead costs.

Singer Jay Osmond, who recently moved to Idaho Falls, provided some entertainment during an unveiling of the Giving Machines in Idaho Falls. In the photo above, he is explaining what the machines are in an interview with EastIdahoNews.com. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

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The LDS Church has been distributing Giving Machines throughout the world every year since 2017. It’s part of its Light the World initiative, which is an invitation to people of all walks of life to “share the light of Christ with others during the Christmas season through acts of kindness.”

The 2025 season was the first time the Giving Machines were in eastern Idaho.

Patrons across the globe bought about 4.7 million items during that time. In 126 cities across 21 countries on six continents, nearly 1 million people visited Giving Machine kiosks, according to a news release.