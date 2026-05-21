Russet Rollers becomes the go-to game store for Shelley and Blackfoot - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — If you’re captivated by board games that surpass old-school Monopoly and Clue, but don’t want to drive clear to Idaho Falls or Pocatello, there’s a local shop for you.

Russet Rollers in downtown Shelley offers not only a space to buy board games and accessories, like minifigures and paints, but also a space for community members to come together and play.

“(I’m) trying to bring in some good, high-quality games to the local community here, ” Russet Rollers owner Jacob Coleman told EastIdahoNews.com. “That way it’s easier for people in Shelley, or even in Blackfoot, to come get some good games for their families or themselves and their friends.”

Coleman said he got the idea for the store while playing games with his friends, wishing there was a game store nearby. He also heard high schoolers wanted to start getting into Dungeons and Dragons, but didn’t have local opportunities.

Since Coleman started Russet Rollers late last year, he said he’s had quite a few customers come in from Blackfoot and Shelley. He also has regulars who come to play their games in the shop.

“I really liked painting the minis for the Warhammer guys, it’s just a fun hobby to paint minis, and some of the board games we have here are some of my favorite kinds of games,” Coleman said.

Coleman hopes to grow the business by offering more games and getting more people into the board game community. He also hopes to bring in more locally made snacks and games.

“Hopefully, it will be a good place for teenagers and young adults to come together, hang out and play games,” Coleman said. “You don’t even have to buy anything. If you just want you and your friends to come over and have a good spot to play games, it’s a great spot.”

Russet Rollers is at 124 South State Street, Suite B, in Shelley.

A sign for Russet Rollers is seen outside the store. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

Biz Bits

Portneuf Cancer Center joins forces with Huntsman Cancer Institute

POCATELLO — Portneuf Cancer Center has announced a new affiliation with Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, a world-renowned leader in cancer care, research, education and prevention, according to a news release.

This affiliation marks a significant step forward in expanding access to cancer care for patients in southeast Idaho and surrounding areas.

Huntsman Cancer Institute is the National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center for the Mountain West.

“This affiliation represents exciting progress for our organization and the patients and communities we serve,” Nate Carter, CEO of Portneuf Health, said in the release. “By bringing together the expertise and shared commitment of the Portneuf Cancer Center and Huntsman Cancer Institute teams, we are building an even stronger future for cancer care in our region.”

Through this affiliation, Portneuf Cancer Center will enhance its oncology services available to the community by integrating advanced clinical expertise, innovative treatment protocols and broader access to clinical trials from Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Huntsman Cancer Institute is a global leader in finding new and innovative ways to prevent, detect, diagnose, treat and survive cancer. Its collaboration with seven affiliate hospitals, including Portneuf Cancer Center, in five neighboring states, raises the standard of cancer care throughout the region.

The Cancer Center has welcomed new medical and radiation oncologists to support patient needs and offer new treatments and services. Additionally, the Cancer Center acquired a new Varian TruBeam linear accelerator, the latest in radiation therapy technology.

Members of the community are invited to join Portneuf Cancer Center, Huntsman Cancer Institute and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony announcing the new affiliation on Tuesday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Cancer Center at 777 Hospital Way in Pocatello.

Attendees will hear from Portneuf and Huntsman Cancer Institute leadership and tour the Cancer Center.

To learn more about Portneuf Cancer Center, visit their website.

Western States CAT Touch-A-Truck Returns to Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Museum of Clean and My World Discovery Museum announced the return of Western States CAT Touch-A-Truck, a free community event.

On Tuesday, June 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 711 S 2nd Avenue, the Clean World Foundation Complex will come alive with the sights, sounds and excitement of every vehicle imaginable — all free and open to the entire community, according to a news release.

The event seeks to give kids a hands-on, immersive experience where they can climb aboard, honk the horns, and get up close with vehicles from fire trucks to construction equipment to emergency vehicles.

Children of all ages are invited to explore freely and make memories that last.

This year’s event features highlights such as a helicopter flyover at 6 p.m., Les Schwab’s tire obstacle course, a full dump truck of sand for digging and play, and a classic car show.

“Our goal with Western States CAT Touch-A-Truck is bigger than a single event,” Haley VanDyke, event director, said in the release. “We want the Clean World Foundation Complex to be a center of good things for this community — a place where families come together, where kids discover the world around them, and where Pocatello shows up for each other. This is what that looks like.”

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