Monday School Closures

Camera captures elusive wolverine in Idaho

Idaho Falls man booked on second degree murder

Kamiyah Mobley, kidnapped as infant, meets biological parents

FORSGREN: My Favorite Youtube Music Channels

Stories

Police find Utah man hiding in corral of manure after alleged attempted robbery

Utah

By: Devon Dewey, KSL.com January 15, 2017 at 9:31 am

Police arrest Utah man wanted in connection to car theft with children inside

Utah

By: Xoel Cardenas and Carter Williams, KSL.com January 15, 2017 at 8:23 am

Ringling Brothers circus to close after 146 years

National

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 14, 2017 at 8:35 pm

Man killed, person in custody following Idaho Falls shooting

Local

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com January 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm

SCHIESS: Ririe Reservoir is iced over — and the fishing is good

Living the Wild Life

By: Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com Columnist January 14, 2017 at 1:50 pm

Nintendo Switch links to the past but feels like the future

Technology

By: Jethro Mullen, Ravi Hiranand and Frank Pallotta, CNN January 14, 2017 at 1:22 pm

Tractor-trailer clips snowplow, sending it into Utah canyon

Utah

By: Paul P. Murphy, CNN January 14, 2017 at 8:55 am

EIRMC donates 30,000 canned goods to Community Food Basket

Business

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 14, 2017 at 8:48 am

Idaho Falls Chukars announces coaching staff for season

Sports

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 14, 2017 at 8:45 am

Idaho to Receive $7.48 Million in Settlement with Moody’s

Idaho

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 14, 2017 at 8:42 am

School supplemental levies are on the ballot. Here’s what it means for your taxes.

Education

By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com January 14, 2017 at 8:33 am

House takes first step towards repealing Obamacare

National

By: Tom LoBianco, Deirdre Walsh and Tal Kopan, CNN January 13, 2017 at 9:39 pm
