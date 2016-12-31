Weather Sponsor
New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world

The global experiment of marijuana legalization

Turkey nightclub attack: Dozens killed after attacker opens fire, official says

21 rescued from California theme park ride

FORSGREN: My 10 Favorite Movies of 2016

deer01

SCHIESS: A holiday hike at Camas Wildlife Refuge

Living the Wild Life

By: Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com Columnist December 31, 2016 at 2:31 pm
unnamed-9

WATCH: A Look Back at 2016

National

By: CNN Library December 31, 2016 at 2:00 pm
abra_2

East Idaho Eats: Enchant your tastebuds at Abracadabra’s Breakfast and Bistro

East Idaho Eats

By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com December 31, 2016 at 11:52 am
caskill

Century High assistant baseball coach Dan McCaskill passes away

Local Sports

By: Idaho State Journal staff December 31, 2016 at 7:55 am
Nintendo announced the Switch in a video released in fall 2016. The Switch is a new gaming console that works on TVs and as a portable system. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Top 10 new tech products for 2017

Technology

By: Liesl Nielsen, KSL.com December 31, 2016 at 12:50 am
Officials aren't sure what caused the deaths of thousands of fish and other animals in Nova Scotia. Source: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes

Up to 20,000 dead fish, other animals wash up on Canada coast

World

By: Azadeh Ansari and Dave Alsup, CNN December 30, 2016 at 7:24 pm
Police line

Man hit by stray bullet while inside Idaho Falls home

Idaho Falls

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com December 30, 2016 at 7:03 pm
unnamed-7

WATCH: People we lost in 2016

National

By: Lisa Respers France, CNN December 30, 2016 at 7:00 pm
frozen-pipe-ice

Water Dept. Offers Tips to Prevent Water Lines from Freezing

Local

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff December 30, 2016 at 4:00 pm
The hits keep coming for Hatchimals. Some parents are claiming the most-hyped toy of the season has a potty mouth.

Parents claim Hatchimals swear in their sleep

National

By: Selena Larson, CNN December 30, 2016 at 3:00 pm
westbank

WestBank Convention Center plans grand reopening New Year’s Eve

Local

By: Paul Menser, BizMojo Idaho December 30, 2016 at 2:00 pm
kdvr_8dfa4e81e5093ec8bb546733bf9091c4-480x270_750k-1-thumb

Mom Dies, 2 Daughters Injured After Falling from Ski Lift in Colorado

National

By: Marlena Baldacci, CNN December 30, 2016 at 1:00 pm
