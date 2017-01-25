Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS
Latest News

St. Anthony Man Indicted for Unlawful Distribution of Tramadol

LDS Church announces changes to missionary schedules

Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison for Armed Stand Off with Police

Trump orders construction of border wall, boosts deportation force

Largest climbing gym in Idaho opens in Ammon

Community Announcements
Stories

Chubbuck police to hold class for young drivers

Local

By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com January 25, 2017 at 2:40 pm

Amy Grant coming to east Idaho – and we’re giving away tickets!

Entertainment

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80

Entertainment

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 25, 2017 at 12:46 pm

Idaho Falls Black Bear Diner ribbon cutting scheduled

Business

By: Paul Menser, Bizmojo Idaho January 25, 2017 at 12:30 pm

Couple charged with child sexual exploitation waive preliminary hearings

Crime Watch

By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com January 25, 2017 at 12:03 pm

Twin Falls woman who defrauded IRS of $336K sentenced to prison

Idaho

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 25, 2017 at 11:24 am

Can burnt toast and roasted potatoes cause cancer?

Health & Fitness

By: Meera Senthilingam, CNN January 25, 2017 at 9:00 am

WATCH: Utah commuter train smashes into truck and cuts it in two

Utah

By: Alison Daye, CNN January 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

Man arrested on warrant, battery on an officer

Local

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 25, 2017 at 8:37 am

Charges reduced for driver who caused crash that killed 2 women

Idaho Falls

By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com January 25, 2017 at 6:52 am

Mountain lion and three kittens captured in Pocatello

Local

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 24, 2017 at 7:27 pm

Firefighters investigate after patrons smell smoke at I.F. library

Local

By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com January 24, 2017 at 5:39 pm
1 2 3 725
Voices of East Idaho

Living the Wild Life

 

by Bill Schiess

SCHIESS: Dirty birds invade backyards

The Art of Nerding Out

 

by Adam Forsgren

REVIEW: ‘xXx’ flick every bit as silly and ridiculous as it needs to

Dave Says

 

by Dave Ramsey

Ramsey: How to deal with roommate’s financial trouble

The Art of Nerding Out

 

by Adam Forsgren

FORSGREN: My Favorite Youtube Music Channels

Living the Wild Life

 

by Bill Schiess

SCHIESS: Ririe Reservoir is iced over — and the fishing is good

The Art of Nerding Out

 

by Adam Forsgren

Forsgren: Join fans in celebrating life and work of Carrie Fisher

Community Announcements
East Idaho Brands

3 ways to prepare for your best race

Pass around the sanitizer – it’s flu season

Top races to run in east Idaho

In Case You Missed It

Local veteran serving other veterans through mobility program

LIST: Monday school closures & delays

More than 500 people attend Women’s March in Idaho Falls