Stories
WACKERLI SUBARU PET OF THE WEEK: RED
Pet of the Week
By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 9, 2017 at 9:45 am
Top races to run in east Idaho
Health & Fitness
Sponsored - Summit Spine and Sport Chiropractic December 27, 2016 at 11:03 am
Truck stuck, forklift dangling under Yellowstone Hwy. overpass
Idaho Falls
By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com January 9, 2017 at 8:50 am
Highway closures across the state
Outdoors
By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com January 9, 2017 at 7:40 am
Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after being struck by truck
Local
By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 9, 2017 at 7:03 am
COMPLETE LIST: SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS FOR MONDAY
Local
By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 9, 2017 at 6:43 am
Husband and wife watch live on phone as thieves break into home
National
By: Doug Criss, CNN January 8, 2017 at 8:06 pm
3 Texas men missing while duck hunting found dead
National
By: Azadeh Ansari and Joe Sutton, CNN January 8, 2017 at 8:04 pm
Two arrested for Idaho Falls video store robbery
Idaho Falls
By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 8, 2017 at 4:58 pm
Man shot, killed inside Idaho Falls apartment
Local
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com January 8, 2017 at 2:28 pm
Local lawmakers prepare for 2017 legislative session
Idaho
By: Shelbie Harris, Idaho State Journal January 8, 2017 at 1:46 pm
The Warming Room: Keeping the homeless out of the cold
Pocatello
By: Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com January 8, 2017 at 9:40 am
Massacre Rocks Christmas tree bonfire postponed due to weather
Outdoors
By: Paul Beam, KPVI January 8, 2017 at 8:24 am
Voices of East Idaho