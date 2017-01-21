Stories
Winter storms expected in eastern Idaho, Utah, Wyoming through Monday
Outdoors
By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com January 21, 2017 at 6:55 am
3 ways to prepare for your best race
Health & Fitness
Sponsored - Summit Spine and Sport Chiropractic January 17, 2017 at 11:02 am
Snow collapses roof of Weiser grocery store, Payette church
Idaho
By: Michael Sevren, CNN January 20, 2017 at 7:09 pm
Police injured, more than 200 arrested at Trump inauguration protests
National
By: Gregory Krieg, CNN January 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm
Shelley fire causes at least $500,000 in damage
Local
By: Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal January 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm
Behind the scenes at Driggs SnowScapes
Driggs
By: Bruce Mason, Teton Valley News January 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm
Trump vows 25 million jobs, most of any president
Business
By: Heather Long, CNN January 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm
No-show D93 bus driver has parents upset and kids freezing
Education
By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com January 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm
Newly sworn-in Trump: ‘American carnage stops right here’
Politics
By: Stephen Collinson, CNN January 20, 2017 at 10:35 am
Hundreds expected at Women’s Marches across Idaho on Saturday
Idaho
By: Eric Tegethoff, Northern Rockies News Service January 20, 2017 at 10:27 am
Officials: Damaged exhaust vent caused carbon monoxide leak in potato cellar
Local
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com January 20, 2017 at 9:36 am
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Watch us surprise a biker named Bubba
Feel Good Friday
By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com January 20, 2017 at 8:10 am
Charges filed against one person detained after Wednesday’s stabbing
Idaho Falls
By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com January 20, 2017 at 8:05 am
Voices of East Idaho