More than 500 people attend Women's March in Idaho Falls

Idaho legislators react to Inaugural Address

SCHIESS: Dirty birds invade backyards

REVIEW: ‘xXx’ flick every bit as silly and ridiculous as it needs to

Lemhi sheriff: DeOrr case is still ‘very active’

Winter storms expected in eastern Idaho, Utah, Wyoming through Monday

By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com January 21, 2017 at 6:55 am

Snow collapses roof of Weiser grocery store, Payette church

By: Michael Sevren, CNN January 20, 2017 at 7:09 pm

Police injured, more than 200 arrested at Trump inauguration protests

By: Gregory Krieg, CNN January 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Shelley fire causes at least $500,000 in damage

By: Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal January 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm

Behind the scenes at Driggs SnowScapes

By: Bruce Mason, Teton Valley News January 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Trump vows 25 million jobs, most of any president

By: Heather Long, CNN January 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

No-show D93 bus driver has parents upset and kids freezing

By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com January 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm

Newly sworn-in Trump: ‘American carnage stops right here’

By: Stephen Collinson, CNN January 20, 2017 at 10:35 am

Hundreds expected at Women’s Marches across Idaho on Saturday

By: Eric Tegethoff, Northern Rockies News Service January 20, 2017 at 10:27 am

Officials: Damaged exhaust vent caused carbon monoxide leak in potato cellar

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com January 20, 2017 at 9:36 am

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Watch us surprise a biker named Bubba

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com January 20, 2017 at 8:10 am

Charges filed against one person detained after Wednesday’s stabbing

By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com January 20, 2017 at 8:05 am
SCHIESS: Dirty birds invade backyards

REVIEW: ‘xXx’ flick every bit as silly and ridiculous as it needs to

Ramsey: How to deal with roommate’s financial trouble

FORSGREN: My Favorite Youtube Music Channels

SCHIESS: Ririe Reservoir is iced over — and the fishing is good

Forsgren: Join fans in celebrating life and work of Carrie Fisher

