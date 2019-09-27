A touching Feel Good Friday surprise for an “angel” working at a gas station whose kindness surprised a customer

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Recently we received an email from a woman about an encounter she had with a gas station employee in Idaho Falls.

She wrote:

“Just wanted you to recognize Trevor – an employee of Maverik gas station on Broadway. Last Saturday, I went to buy some stuff. I ran my credit card and it didn’t work. He asked me to rerun my card and I didn’t know why but it wouldn’t work…so the employee ran his own debit card and paid for my stuff. I was so thankful. I just feel that angels still exist in the world. Thanks, Trevor for your kindness!!

We decided to thank Trevor and honor his small act of kindness. We surprised him while he was working this week. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, please email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

In the midst of coordinating both of her parents’ funerals, we thank this beloved woman for Feel Good Friday

Feel Good Friday: Teacher chokes up when we thank her for running a free music program the past 10 years

We’re providing meals for Feel Good Friday, and hoping you can help!

A Feel Good Friday thank you for a girl who made $400 at her lemonade stand and gave it all away

She was having a van emergency when this stranger saved the day. We’re thanking him (with her) for Feel Good Friday.

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a teacher who’s quitting to start a charter school with no salary

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who waves to everyone, goes to every sporting event & makes his community better

An autistic boy’s mother says this man is a ‘hero’ for what he did in the Cabela’s parking lot. We’re thanking him for Feel Good Friday.

He saved her puppy from a vicious attack & now she’s thanking him for Feel Good Friday

They’ve helped thousands of veterans and now we’re surprising them for Feel Good Friday