Feel Good Friday: Teacher chokes up when we thank her for running a free music program the past 10 years

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Becky Rhodes has been running TrebleMakers at Fox Hollow Elementary for the past 10 years. The after school music program is open to all students and doesn’t cost kids anything.

RELATED | How Margo Rey, a Billboard Top 20 recording artist, ended up performing with a local school choir

Becky spends her own time, and a lot of her money, to make sure the program is run efficiently. Her full-time job is teaching P.E. at the elementary school.

After a successful decade, Becky has decided to step down from TrebleMakers.

We decided to surprise her during a gym class and thank her for Feel Good Friday! Watch the video above to see how it turned out.

