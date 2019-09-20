In the midst of coordinating both of her parents’ funerals, we thank this beloved woman for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Gerrolyn Anderson has influenced countless people in eastern Idaho over the years. She recently retired after teaching school for 41 years, she maintains a large garden and shares the produce with strangers and the homeless, and she’s actively involved in a community choir and other organizations.

Gerrolyn recently retired to take care of her parents but both of them passed away within eight days of each other earlier this month.

RELATED | ‘She wasn’t supposed to go without him’: Idaho Falls couple married 68 years dies 8 days apart

In the midst of planning and coordinating two funerals, we decided to stop in and surprise Gerrolyn for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, please email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

