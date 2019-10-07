This company is making top-tier knives right here in Idaho

Growing from a group of a few friends who wanted to make quality knives for United States military members, Tops Knives in Ucon is now producing thousands of knives a year in hundreds of different models. Tops Knives general manager Craig Powell took EastIdahoNews.com reporter Mike Price on a tour of the facilities where the knives are produced.

By using machines to cut knives out of steel sheets then painting, assembling and sharpening each one by hand, Tops Knives is able to produce large quantities of high-quality knives. Check them out at their website topsknives.com.

Watch the video above to see how it’s done.

Mike’s Makers will return in January 2020. In the meantime be sure to check out everything we’ve covered this year and pass along any ideas you might have for future episodes.

If you or someone you know enjoys making things, let Mike Price know about it by emailing him at mike.price@eastidahonews.com or message him on Facebook or Instagram.

