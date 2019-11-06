Biz Buzz: A look at 5 new restaurants in east Idaho

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

5 restaurants that opened in eastern Idaho in 2019

El Gordo Taco offered at Ketchum Burrito in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS – Whether it’s pizza, steak, burritos or cookies, residents of eastern Idaho love to eat, and there have been a slew of new dining options over the last year.

If you’re looking for a new dining out option, here are a few you may want to consider.

Teton House

After more than two years of business in Menan, Teton House now has a second location in Blackfoot. The restaurant opened April 30 inside the old Joe’s Place building in the Walmart parking lot. Co-owner Danielle Dexter told EastIdahoNews.com in May the new restaurant has relieved some pressure off the Menan location and includes an expanded menu of specialty burgers.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza opened April 4 in Sandcreek Common next to Costa Vida in Ammon. The restaurant is a build-your-own pizza concept that includes a menu of seven signature pizzas made fresh in front of you by a chef. It’s open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ketchum Burrito

When Costa Vida moved from its old location at 3000 South 25th East in Idaho Falls last December, Ketchum Burrito moved in several months later. Owner Javier Serva opened the restaurant’s sixth Idaho location in mid-March. The fish tacos are a popular item, which earned the restaurant praise from the New York Times several years ago. It’s open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Papa Murphy’s

New Papa Murphy’s restaurant opening in Rigby next week. | Photo taken Oct. 29 by Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

After sitting vacant for two years, Papa Murphy’s began renovating the old Maverik store at 200 East Main in Rigby in June. An opening date was tentatively planned for September, but a company spokesperson tells EastIdahoNews.com opening day will officially be Thursday, Nov. 14. A grand opening celebration is in the works as well.

RELATED | Papa Murphy’s opening new restaurant soon

Flat Rock Pizza, Bakery, & Grill

After the community’s response to The Hickory in Rexburg, the owner opened Flat Rock Pizza. The restaurant was intended to be an extension of The Hickory concept by allowing him to use the leftover meat for pizza. Flat Rock Pizza is a 500 square foot addition to The Hickory inside Teton Village Plaza. A grand opening was held in January. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a 10 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.

BIZ BITS

New eye clinic opening in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot residents have a new option for vision care. The Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house for Advanced Eyecare of Blackfoot on Tuesday. Advanced Eyecare of Blackfoot is a full-service eye and vision care provider specializing in vision therapy and contacts. Dr. Jason Hurley, Dr. Jerry Carlson, and Dr. Nick Blight strive to provide the best in optometry services. Advanced Eyecare of Blackfoot is at 583 West Bridge Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, with varying hours Monday and Thursday. Visit the website to learn more.

Veterans hiring event tomorrow in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A week before Veteran’s Day, the Idaho Department of Labor is hosting its annual Veteran Focused Hiring Event. The hiring event begins Thursday at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Department of Labor at 1515 East Lincoln Road. The event will host more than 30 employers from throughout eastern Idaho. Just before the event at 3 p.m., the Small Business Administration will offer a workshop to veterans interested in starting their own business. For more information, click here.

If you own a business, here’s an event you may want to attend

REXBURG – The Rexburg of Chamber of Commerce is inviting business owners to learn how you can boost your social media presence for the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Use the marketing materials provided to help rally and inspire your community to Shop Small during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. We’re only a few weeks away, so now is the perfect time to start promoting your event on social media. Call the chamber directly for a social media kit with tips and tricks. The number is (208) 356-5700.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

RIGBY New business in Rigby looks to make granite affordable

Courtesy photo

RIGBY – Homeowners involved in remodels are moving indoors to avoid the cold weather. One of the common remodel projects at this time of year is countertop installations.

A new business in Rigby sells prefabricated marble and granite countertops. It’s called Affordable Granite & Stone, and it caters specifically to do-it-yourself customers who want to avoid extra costs associated with hiring a contractor.

Owner Micky Petrovic tells EastIdahoNews.com it’s the first business of its kind in eastern Idaho.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use "Biz Buzz" in the subject line.