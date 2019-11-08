She hopes to collect 600 coats for those in need and we’re helping out for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Last year Valorie Smith decided to do something to help eastern Idahoans in need of a coat. She created the “Wall of Warmth” on Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls next to Action Motor Sports. The idea was simple – if you have a coat, drop it off and Smith will hang it on a chainlink fence. If you need a coat, pick up one for free – no questions asked.

Smith collected around 500 coats and they were gone within a few days.

This year, she’s doing it again and hopes to collect 600 coats. We decided to help start the project off right with a coat donation in hopes that nobody in eastern Idaho is cold this winter.

Watch the video above for more information and if you want to donate to the project, coats can be dropped off in Idaho Falls at Action Motor Sports, Austin Kade Academy, Northstar Healthcare and Lyle Amado Barbershop. Coats in Rexburg can be donated at Idaho’s Real Estate.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

