A Feel Good Friday surprise for a waitress who helped fulfill an item on a dying woman’s bucket list

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Recently we received an email from Julie, a woman who had a special experience at Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House in Idaho Falls. Part of it read:

My mother-in-law has Stage 4 lung cancer and is entering her final stages. One of her bucket list items was to have a family get together at one of the few restaurants she enjoys eating at.

She wanted to go to Smitty’s Pancake and Steakhouse, so we called in advance to see if we needed reservations for our large group. The young girl on the phone told me that normally they don’t take reservations on the weekend, but would do everything they could to get us seated as quickly as possible.

When we arrived the girls at the counter made us feel welcome from the start and made sure to inform the manager that we were there and what our request was…Our server was Maddie – a young lady with a great attitude. She kept the coffee flowing the entire time we were there and cheerfully tended to additional requests promptly. Although we couldn’t see the kitchen crew, we knew they were working hard to not only fill our orders along with all the other orders coming in.

The entire staff worked hard to not just treat us like we were the only ones in the house, but the other customers the same way…Between the good food and the service we received, mom’s day out was a success and she wants to be sure that others know how Smitty’s, the owners and staff, made her Bucket List Wish memorable.

We agreed with Julie and decided to thank Maddie for her kindness. Watch the video above to see the surprise!

If you have someone who should be honored for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

