A Feel Good Friday surprise for this couple who will be honored with a prestigious volunteer award

A few weeks ago, AARP Idaho announced that Mozelle and Don Neville of Idaho Falls were selected to receive the 2019 Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious volunteer award.

In 2010, the Nevilles began the Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, a non-profit, community-based volunteer organization, working to provide a variety of items for those in need across southeastern Idaho. For the past nine years, they have served as the center’s executive directors and it has grown from 25 volunteers distributing 25 products to hundreds of volunteers providing more than 70 products.

In 2018, more than ten thousand volunteer signups were recorded with individuals giving 32,000 hours of their time. Many volunteers also work outside the facility producing the items for distribution including quilts, clothing, toys, games, blankets, hygiene kits and school supplies.

In addition, the Nevilles also organized a community room where donations of clothing, home goods and personal items are accepted and provided to those in need. These facilities continue to grow and are helping thousands of Idahoans each year.

We decided to thank the Nevilles for all they’ve done for our community. Watch the surprise in the video player above!

