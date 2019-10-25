She dropped everything to help a friend in need. Now we’re thanking her for Feel Good Friday.

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Earlier this week we received an email that said:

My friend, Crystal White, of St. Anthony, has a friend who was in a bad way. Her husband did something very wrong and is now in jail. She has several children, one of whom is severely handicapped and requires a lot of care that prevents her from working. So Crystal got busy! She organized a fundraiser: a chicken dinner and auction, which was held last Saturday. For weeks she and her kids spread flyers all over St. Anthony and plastered Facebook with announcements and reminders. She also solicited auction items from businesses from St. Anthony to Rexburg. All in all, she raised $4,200 for her friend. She used to be my student. Now she’s my hero!

We thought that Crystal deserves a Feel Good Friday surprise for all her hard work and surprised her at her home. Check out the video to see what happened!

If you have someone who should be honored for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

