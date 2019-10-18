A high school coach raising breast cancer awareness is surprised for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received an email about Hillcrest High School head football coach Kevin Meyer. He moved to Idaho two years ago and brought with him the Pink Out football game. It’s an event designed to raise breast cancer awareness and raise money for local families affected by breast cancer.

We decided to thank Coach Meyer for his efforts and surprised him recently as he was meeting with the school principal. Watch the video above to see how it went down!

If you have someone who should be honored for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a waitress who helped fulfill an item on a dying woman’s bucket list

A Feel Good Friday surprise for this couple who will be honored with a prestigious volunteer award

A touching Feel Good Friday surprise for an “angel” working at a gas station whose kindness surprised a customer

In the midst of coordinating both of her parents’ funerals, we thank this beloved woman for Feel Good Friday

Feel Good Friday: Teacher chokes up when we thank her for running a free music program the past 10 years

We’re providing meals for Feel Good Friday, and hoping you can help!

A Feel Good Friday thank you for a girl who made $400 at her lemonade stand and gave it all away

She was having a van emergency when this stranger saved the day. We’re thanking him (with her) for Feel Good Friday.

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a teacher who’s quitting to start a charter school with no salary

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who waves to everyone, goes to every sporting event & makes his community better