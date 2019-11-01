After 47 years at the same job, we’re surprising this ‘irreplaceable’ woman for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Sheila Rhodes has worked for the Rexburg Police Department 47 years. She began in high school and will retire from the only job she has ever known.

Sheila is an administrative assistant for the chief of police and has served with three chiefs over the decades. She works hard, doesn’t complain and Chief Shane Turman says she truly is the person who keeps the department running. While everyone may be replaceable, Turman says Sheila is one person who can never be replaced.

We decided to thank Sheila for her years of service and surprised her this week for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

