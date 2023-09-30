Journalist Brian Entin chats about covering the Gabby Petito case, missing people and true crime stories - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon in Orlando wrapped up Sunday after thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that will be posted in the coming days.

Brian Entin is a senior national correspondent for NewsNation. He extensively covered the murder investigation of Gabby Petito and spent six weeks camped out on the lawn next to then-suspected murderer Brian Laundrie’s house in Florida. He has covered other high-profile stories including the trials of Alex Murdaugh and Lori Vallow Daybell – and he’s currently following the Brian Kohberger case in Moscow.

Nate caught up with Brian at CrimeCon. Watch their conversation in the video player above.

