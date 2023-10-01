A behind-the-scenes look at CrimeCon, the world's number one true crime event - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon in Orlando was held last weekend and thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that will be posted in the coming days.

Today he takes you behind-the-scenes of the CrimeCon and shows you what goes on during the three day event. Check out the video in the player above.

In the video below, take a tour of the CrimeCon podcast row and exhibitor hall:

