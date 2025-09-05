Find sweet deep-fried goodness at Yankee Kan Kook at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – What would a visit to the fair be without imbibing in something deep-fried?

Yankee Kan Kook has everything you’ll need to fill your craving for sweet deep-fried treats – Oreo Cookies, Twinkies, cookie dough and a few more delicacies from their secret menu.

The EastIdahoNews.com team visited the very red, white, and blue food booth to sample some of the goodness churning out to fairgoers all week.

Carter Aldous, who’s been helping the family operation for 15-plus years, says this year’s favorite is the deep-fried cookie dough … on a stick.

The confections are definitely “good for your taste buds,” Aldous says. We agree.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Saturday, Sept. 6.

