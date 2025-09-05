Find sweet deep-fried goodness at Yankee Kan Kook at the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

Find sweet deep-fried goodness at Yankee Kan Kook at the Eastern Idaho State FairPublished at | Updated at
BLACKFOOT – What would a visit to the fair be without imbibing in something deep-fried?
Yankee Kan Kook has everything you’ll need to fill your craving for sweet deep-fried treats – Oreo Cookies, Twinkies, cookie dough and a few more delicacies from their secret menu.
The EastIdahoNews.com team visited the very red, white, and blue food booth to sample some of the goodness churning out to fairgoers all week.
Carter Aldous, who’s been helping the family operation for 15-plus years, says this year’s favorite is the deep-fried cookie dough … on a stick.
The confections are definitely “good for your taste buds,” Aldous says. We agree.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Saturday, Sept. 6.
FEEDING FRENZY 2025
Keep it peachy: Camille’s Crepes wins best new dessert with its delicious Peachy Keen
Morales Home Made is spicing things up at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
The Prime Steer marks 50 years as a Eastern Idaho State Fair food favorite
Mexican Crazy Corn brings the flavor at the Eastern Idaho State Fair with delicious new pulled pork nachos
You’ve got to try these fries at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and the Crabby Patty Melt is simply delicious
Popular La Casita a winner with judges and visitors at Eastern Idaho State Fair
Sweet Temptations’ new fair dessert honors the last s’more of the summer