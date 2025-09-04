Keep it peachy: Camille's Crepes wins best new dessert with its delicious Peachy Keen - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Despite the heavy rain, Camille’s Crepes shone bright at the Eastern Idaho State Fair after scoring first place in the Fairest of them All Sweet Category this year.

We spoke with Camille Gilbert, owner of Camille’s Crepes, who showed us her award-winning Peachy Keen. Having missed the chance to try this during the Fairest of them All Sweet judging, there is a good reason why it scored high marks with its judges.

Gilbert told us that her dish first starts with a freshly made crepe cut into long strips and placed into a bowl. Fresh Peaches are then placed on top, which were chopped the day before and soaked in passion fruit juice. A drizzle of sweet cream is poured on top. After which it is crowned with whipped cream.

She told us that her inspiration for this is that there is no better taste than a fresh peach as summer begins to wane and fall approaches.

The peaches have a wonderful taste and are indeed fresh. The crepes give a savory taste that mellows the sweetness, with the cream being the bow that ties them all together. The best part, it is not too cold, but enough to beat out the summer heat while walking through the fairgrounds.

Camille Crepes also placed second for their Monte Cristo in the Best New Entrée category.

Monte Cristo by Camille’s Crepes | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The Peachy Keen is an amazing new addition to the fair that hits just right for those with a sweet tooth.

Camille’s Crepes is located on the east side of the fair near the Harvest Plaza or the Highway gate entrance. The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs until September 6 and opens at 8 a.m. and closes at midnight.

