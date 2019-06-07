She serves the elderly and deserves to be thanked for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few months ago, we received an email about a woman named Bonnie:

Bonnie is an amazing 75-year-old mom and grandma who is constantly thinking of others. I guarantee she will use any donation to help others. For 15+ years she has engaged people in sewing and stuffing Christmas stockings for those in behavior health facilities, nursing homes, hospitals and senior citizen centers. She arranges entertainment for the nursing homes, plays ‘Name that Tune’ and gives out prizes and candy to every person in attendance. I have watched her drop off extra food to families in need. I have tried to nominate her for recognition before but she resists it and turns it down. She is a humble woman who only desires to quietly do good.

We decided to surprise Bonnie and thank her for all she’s done in our community.

