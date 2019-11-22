A Feel Good Friday surprise for a couple who has helped grow the arts in east Idaho for over 20 years

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few weeks ago we received an email about Gwyn and Roger Harris. Part of it read:

In June 2004, Gwyn started and has been the President of the all-volunteer Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra. They perform three concerts each year. Gwyn also started the all-volunteer Thanksgiving choir that has been performing every Thanksgiving morning for 26 years. She has served over 20 years on the Rexburg Arts Council and Historical Society and served on the Madison High Fine Arts Booster Club – plus many hours volunteering her musical talents in teaching and performing on the piano, organ and singing.

Roger has taken care of the Historic Rexburg Tabernacle and Romance Theatre. He raised money and had installed new windows in the Tabernacle and redesigned the stage. He spearheaded the remodel of the Romance Theatre, which is now operating after many years of inactivity. Roger has also served over 20 years on the Rexburg Arts Council and Historical Society.

Gwyn and Roger have volunteered thousands of hours without any monetary compensation.

We decided to thank Gwyn and Roger for their decades of service to the Rexburg community and surprised them for Feel Good Friday! Full disclosure: Roger Harris taught Nate Eaton public speaking 20 years ago at Ricks College.

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

