Secret Santa surprised her after a fire 2 years ago. Now a nurse just saved her life and is being thanked for Feel Good Friday.

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

You might remember Sandra Bingham, a woman Secret Santa surprised two years ago after her house burned down. She was extremely appreciative of the kind gift delivered to her doorstep.

RELATED | Woman who lost everything in massive fire breaks down while receiving Secret Santa gift

Since then, Sandra suffered a stroke and moved to Temple View Transitional Care Center. A few weeks ago, when a nurse entered her room, she couldn’t feel a pulse. The nurse called for additional staff and then performed CPR on Sandra for nearly 20 minutes.

An ambulance was called, Sandra was taken to the hospital and she survived.

While nurses perform kind acts every day and literally save lives, we decided to thank the nurse who helped Sandra. Watch the video above for the surprise!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

