Daughter of woman murdered by Golden State Killer shares the stunning twist that led to a conviction - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon in Orlando was held last month and thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that will be posted in the coming days.

Debbi Domingo was 16 when her mom and boyfriend were killed by an intruder who broke into their home. The case went cold and for 20 years, Debbi battled depression, drug addiction and homelessness thinking her mother’s murder would never be solved.

But then, decades later, the miracle of DNA led to the arrest of Joseph DeAngelo, the man known as the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer. DeAngelo committed at least 13 murders, 51 rapes, and 120 burglaries across California between 1974 and 1986. He is serving multiple life sentences in prison.

Debbi spoke with Nate about her experiences and how she’s doing today. Watch their interview in the video player above.

