Haviland's Old West Adventures in Harriman Park wants you to horse around - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — If you’re a city slicker like me, you probably didn’t grow up on the back of a horse. But at Haviland’s Old West Adventures, they’re happy to show you the ropes — and the reins.

I visited Haviland’s Old West Adventures on Wednesday and took a horseback ride through the beautiful Harriman State Park. We saw plenty of birds, an elk and lakes, and I got to spend some quality time with an excellent equine named Sadie.

See more of our Old West adventure in the video player above.

“If you want to get away from the craziness of your everyday life, if you want to get away from the traffic, if you want to just reset, here at Harriman State Park with Haviland’s Old West Adventures — it’s a great place to do that,” Granger Haviland, the owner, told EastIdahoNews.com.

Haviland said this is his business’s first year in Harriman State Park. The previous business that offered horseback rides for many years before that left, and Haviland ended up getting the contract.

“This is our first year here, we’re happy to be here,” Haviland said. “It’s been a great opening year so far here at the park, and we look forward to being here for many years.”

Haviland’s Old West Adventures offers horseback rides, wagon rides and a kids’ camp where children learn all about horses.

“They learn what it means to handle these animals and what they have to offer,” Haviland said. “They’ll learn how to do everything from catching to saddling to getting on their own horses and going out for an actual ride.”

More information on Haviland’s Old West Adventures can be found on its website. And for those who have never ridden a horse before, like me, just remember that it’s OK to walk a little funny after the ride.

Granger Haviland takes EastIdahoNews.com reporter Cody Roberts to Golden Lake Wednesday. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Biz Bits

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes swear in Fort Hall Business Council members, seat officers

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes.

FORT HALL – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes officially swore in newly elected Fort Hall Business Council members and seated officers on June 9, 2026.

To open the ceremony, Lee Juan Tendoy offered a prayer. The Spring Creek drum group sang as Gifferd Osborne, Michael Perry and Frances Goli presented the United States and Tribal flag.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are governed by seven members of the Fort Hall Business Council, who are elected to serve staggered two-year terms. The Council was established under the Tribes’ Constitution and Bylaws, which were approved by the Tribes and ratified by the federal government in 1937 under the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ May 29 General Election resulted in the election of Donna Thompson, Devon Boyer, and Michael Alan Tindore Sr. to the Fort Hall Business Council. Donna Thompson was re-elected as Chairwoman, Nathan Small is Vice Chairman, Devon Boyer is Secretary, Ladd Edmo is Treasurer, Russell Haskett is Sergeant-at-Arms, and Lee Juan Tendoy and Michael Alan Tindore Sr. are council members.

District representatives are as follows: Donna Thompson, Lincoln Creek District; Russell Haskett, Bannock Creek District; Lee Juan Tendoy and Nathan Small, Gibson District; Michael Alan Tindore Sr., Ross Fork District; and Ladd Edmo and Devon Boyer, Fort Hall District.

Also taking the oath of office from Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Hall Agency Superintendent Dawn D. Davis were newly elected Land Use Policy Commissioners Aaron Broncho and Casper Appenay.

Superintendent Davis said, “The oath you took today represents the trust the membership has in all of you. I look forward to your leadership.”

Ending his term on council was Ronald Todd Appenay, who was acknowledged for his work and service to the tribes.

Chairwoman Thompson thanked everyone for coming to the ceremony and their support in the last election.

Boyer shared that it’s a pleasure to serve the people and is something he keeps in his heart and spirit. He said while it can be challenging and overwhelming, it is with the help of others that they look for a better tomorrow.

Tindore said he loves to serve the people and looks forward to working with fellow council members to keep going in a good way.

The ceremony ended with a prayer and smudge for the new officials, provided by Anthony Pete Broncho and Franklin Devinney.

The 2025-2026 Fort Hall Business Council. From left, Council Member Michael Alan Tindore Sr., Sergeant-at-Arms Russell Haskett, Treasurer

Ladd Edmo, Chairwoman Donna Thompson, Vice Chairman Nathan Small, Council Member Lee Juan Tendoy, and Secretary Devon Boyer. | Courtesy Shoshone-Bannock tribes Office of Public Affairs

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