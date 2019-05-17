We had to surprise this deserving student for Feel Good Friday before she graduates next week

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

When we learned about Katelyn Schwabe earlier this week, we knew we needed to honor her for Feel Good Friday. Katelyn is a senior at Lincoln High School and will graduate next week. Her teachers tell us she is a hard worker with a great attitude that has spread throughout the school.

Lincoln High School is an alternative school and many students come from rough backgrounds. Some don’t graduate and many don’t continue on to college.

But Katelyn has been accepted to Idaho State University and she’s looking forward to starting the next chapter of her academic career this fall.

Watch us surprise Katelyn and her class in the video player above!

